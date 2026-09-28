Sweden records record-high tick-borne encephalitis cases

Sweden has recorded a historic high of 448 tick-borne encephalitis cases by September 14, surpassing the previous peak of 392 infections set in 2023.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is a viral infection transmitted primarily through the bites of infected ticks.

Sweden’s public health authorities have updated vaccination guidelines to cover adults and children aged three and older across large parts of southern Sweden.

Residents and travelers within designated risk zones should not defer vaccination, as the active transmission season continues.

Epidemiological Tracking and Record-Breaking Incidence

Public health surveillance data released by the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms that 448 cases of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) were documented by September 14. This figure is the highest ever recorded for this period since monitoring began. For comparison, the second-highest tally during a comparable timeframe occurred in 2023, which saw 392 reported infections. Over the preceding ten years, incidence rates have expanded at an average trajectory of approximately six percent per year, though annual fluctuations remain wide depending on environmental triggers.

Caroline Schenning, a researcher at the Public Health Agency, noted that isolating a single causative factor for the upward surge is difficult. Transmission dynamics are heavily modulated by tick density, host animal populations—specifically roe deer and small rodents—and seasonal weather patterns across both winter and summer. Sustained regional warming trends may ultimately lengthen the active feeding window for ticks, widening the temporal window of exposure for human populations.

Vaccination Recommendations Across Swedish Risk Zones

In response to expanding vector habitats, health officials updated guidance in the spring to recommend immunization for all adults and children aged three years and older in large parts of southern Sweden. The framework divides exposure zones into distinct epidemiological categories based on verified case density among unvaccinated populations.

Risk Zone 1 encompasses areas where the baseline incidence exceeds 5 cases per 100,000 unimmunized residents over the period 2021-2025. This tier includes regions such as Stockholm, Uppsala, Södermanland, and Västra Götaland, where vaccination is recommended for adults and children from three years old at risk of tick bites. Risk Zone 2 covers areas with an incidence exceeding 1 case per 100,000 inhabitants over any five-year period since 2004.

Tick-Borne Encephalitis Risk Zones and Incidence Thresholds in Sweden Risk Classification Baseline Incidence Threshold Primary Geographic Regions Zone 1 > 5 cases per 100,000 residents (2021–2025) Stockholm, Uppsala, Södermanland, Blekinge, Skåne, Västra Götaland Zone 2 > 1 case per 100,000 residents (Any 5-year span since 2004) Gotland, parts of Dalarna, Gävleborg, Halland, Jönköping

Swedish public health and TBE surveillance data