Witcher 3 Writer Karolina Stachyra Returns to CD Projekt Red

Karolina Stachyra, who had a significant role in creating the plot of Geralt’s adventures in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has rejoined CD Projekt Red as a script expert. Her return follows nearly a decade away from the studio.

A Decade of Narrative Evolution

Stachyra’s influence on the studio’s legacy remains rooted in her work between 2012 and 2016. She worked on the main story of The Witcher 3, but her reputation was solidified by specific side quests. Most notably, she was responsible for the Bloody Baron questline. Stachyra also contributed to the Hearts of Stone expansion, where she worked on the wedding quest featuring Geralt and Shani.

After leaving the studio in 2016, Stachyra expanded her portfolio across the industry. She served as a narrative director at Techland and later collaborated with other studios, including GSC Game World, the studio responsible for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.

The Bloody Baron writer returns to CD Projekt RED! What does this mean for The Witcher 4?

Strategic Hiring at CD Projekt Red

According to her LinkedIn profile, she resumed her relationship with CD Projekt Red in February 2026, initially operating as an independent consultant. She transitioned into a role as a script expert in August 2026.

In May, the company hired Zdeněk Glatz, a designer and writer known for his work on Kingdom Come: Deliverance. The studio has also integrated other former employees of Warhorse Studios, as well as developers with experience from series including Baldur’s Gate and Mass Effect. The studio has not yet confirmed which specific project Stachyra is supporting.

The Path Toward Future Witcher Titles

While industry speculation frequently links former Witcher writers to the development of the next installment in the franchise, CD Projekt Red has remained silent on specific assignments. The studio currently develops several large projects, and the presence of narrative talent could be applied to any of their active development pipelines. Stachyra’s return brings external experience back to the studio.

Whether Stachyra’s expertise will be applied to the next Witcher game or another project remains an open question.