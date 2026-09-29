Indonesia to Develop 100-Hectare Cocoa Plantation in Southwest Papua

The Indonesian government has initiated a targeted agricultural expansion in Southwest Papua, committing 100,000 quality cocoa seedlings and labor subsidies to establish a 100-hectare plantation. This move, announced by the Ambon Center for Plantation Seed and Plant Protection (BBPPTP), aims to solidify the region’s upstream production capacity and integrate local farmers into the national supply chain for high-value commodities.

Strategic Infrastructure for an Emerging Agricultural Hub

The push into Southwest Papua is not an isolated development but part of a broader, multi-commodity strategy orchestrated by the Agriculture Ministry’s Directorate General of Plantations. Kardiyono, head of the BBPPTP, confirmed that the program is designed to create a sustainable pipeline for cocoa, nutmeg, and palm oil. By focusing initially on a 100-hectare pilot project, the government intends to test the viability of local soil and management structures before committing to larger-scale expansion.

The operational success of this project hinges on a tripartite cooperation between the central government, the Southwest Papua provincial administration, and local farmers’ cooperatives. Kardiyono emphasized that the central government’s role is to provide the high-quality seedlings and technical oversight, while the regional authorities are tasked with the critical groundwork: identifying suitable land parcels and preparing the local workforce to manage the crops effectively. This “readiness” criteria is the primary hurdle for the project’s execution.

Building Resilience Through Localized Seed Nurseries

A central pillar of the ministry’s strategy is the reliance on local seed nurseries. The Agriculture Ministry has committed to monitoring the entire life cycle of the project, from the initial seed sourcing to the final distribution and planting phases.

This oversight is intended to create a reliable supply of raw materials for future processing industries. As the government pivots toward “downstreaming”—a national policy shift aimed at increasing the value of agricultural exports by processing them domestically—the infrastructure being built in Southwest Papua is expected to feed into local factories.

Addressing Regional Economic Potential

While cocoa is the current focus, the ministry is actively evaluating other crops based on the specific agricultural potential of each district. Nutmeg and coconut are already under consideration as potential additions to the development program. This diagnostic approach allows the government to tailor its agricultural support to the unique micro-climates and soil conditions found across Southwest Papua.

The involvement of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) highlights the political and economic significance of this initiative. By linking agricultural development to local cooperatives, the program aims to ensure that the economic benefits of increased production remain within the province. For the residents, this represents more than just a planting project; it is an effort to formalize their agricultural output and provide a stable pathway into the national commodities market.

The Path to Sustainable Productivity

The success of this 100-hectare cocoa plantation will ultimately be measured by the strength of the farmer-led cooperatives and the consistency of the agricultural assistance provided. Kardiyono’s mandate is clear: the government will provide the necessary tools, but the sustainability of the plantation relies on the continued engagement and expertise of the local farmers. As the project moves from the planning phase to active implementation, the focus will remain on building a strong, repeatable model that can be scaled across the province.