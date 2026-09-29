How Trump’s Planned Iowa Steel Mill Highlights Midterm Strategy

President Donald Trump unveiled a $15 billion plan at the White House on Monday for a massive steel mill in southeast Iowa, designed to produce up to 10 million tons of steel annually and create 1,750 permanent jobs.

The announcement brings a high-profile industrial investment to a competitive political landscape in Iowa as voters prepare for November’s midterm elections. Hosted in the Oval Office at 2pm ET with executives from Mesabi Metallics and several Iowa leaders, the project aims to establish what the White House described as the largest steel plant in U.S. history.

The president hosted steel executives and several Iowa leaders Monday afternoon for the announcement at the White House, where President Trump was joined by Mesabi Metallics chairman Rewant Ruia, chief executive Joe Broking, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Export-Import Bank chairman John Jovanovic and senior energy and security officials.

Guests from Iowa at the announcement include Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Photo: kcci.com

Mesabi Metallics and the Supply Chain

The planned facility in southeast Iowa is being built by Mesabi Metallics, a Minnesota company owned by India-based Essar Group. The mill will draw iron ore from the company’s Minnesota mine, part of a $2.5 billion investment expected to produce up to 7 million tons of high-grade iron ore pellets annually and create about 350 permanent jobs.

The operation is now beginning its start-up after years of development. The Minnesota site has a long history, with the project in development for nearly two decades and hit by financing problems and delays. Its predecessor, Essar Steel Minnesota, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 before re-emerging under the Mesabi Metallics name to open Minnesota’s first new iron ore mine in 50 years.

The White House said the plant investment would amount to $15 billion and that it will be fully vertically integrated in the U.S. (from iron mining through steel production). It says it will also be able to support important defense sector requirements for high-grade steel, with the Iowa facility expected to have the capacity to meet U.S. defence-sector needs.

Watch on

US Midterm Elections: Trump’s Toxic Impact Sparks Republican Concerns

“This is a transformational opportunity for our country, our state, and American families—one that strengthens national security, creates thousands of high-paying jobs, and provides a reliable supply of high-quality, American-made steel for strategic goods and everyday products.” Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa

Reynolds also said during the White House event that tough negotiations took place to secure the project, and thanked President Trump for his commitment to bringing steel manufacturing back to America, and Mesabi Metallics for choosing Iowa as its partner and future home.

A White House official said the plant is targeting a 2030 start to production, with the first phase producing about 7.5 million tons annually before ramping up to the full 10 million tons. The build-out is also expected to support between 5,000 and 6,000 construction jobs, with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ office saying the permanent jobs are expected to pay more than $49 an hour.

Photo: ibtimes.co.uk

This is a tremendous investment, Trump said in the White House’s Oval Office. Our steel industry is roaring back to life.

Republicans Face Growing Pressure as Midterms Loom

Tariff Pressures and Economic Context

Global steel markets have been sluggish in recent months due in part to overcapacity, particularly in China, and lackluster demand. In the U.S., however, steel prices have been higher because of trade barriers, boosting the appeal of domestic projects despite their high construction costs.

Trump imposed a 25% tariff on most imported steel during his first term, a levy that his successor, Democrat Joe Biden, largely kept in place. Trump then raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent in June 2025.

The administration is presenting the Iowa plant as evidence that its tariffs are drawing investment back to the U.S., while higher steel prices have raised concerns about costs for manufacturers. Federal data cited by S&P Global showed prices for iron and steel rose 10.4 per cent between April 2025 and April 2026, while the steel mill products index climbed 13.3 per cent, even as domestic output increased.

Meanwhile, the American steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs is idling some production at its Hamilton, Ontario, plant in Canada and will lay off hundreds of workers, citing damage from U.S. tariffs, CBC News said on Monday. U.S. manufacturing activity has picked up over the last year, with Federal Reserve industrial production data showing output growing by the most in around four years, though factory employment fell by 113,000 in Trump’s first year back at the White House before rebounding a bit.

Trump asks China if it is interested in purchasing American arms

Local Political Stakes and State Incentives

The announcement came days after reports that Iowa lawmakers could be called back to the Statehouse for a special legislative session to consider an incentive package for a large steel plant in southeast Iowa. The Des Moines Register reported that, according to an email sent to Iowa House Democrats last week, a lobbying firm representing an unnamed steel company had been in discussions about an incentive package that the company said it needed quickly.

The potential $15 billion steel project gives Trump a high-profile investment to tout as he makes his economic case to voters. It also comes as the administration faces pressure to show that its policies imposing broad tariffs on U.S. imports can deliver industrial gains without fueling inflation, while Republicans contest competitive elections in Iowa, a once-swingy state that has more consistently voted for Trump's party in recent years. Polling this cycle shows a tight race for a seat in the U.S. Senate, as well as its gubernatorial race, where the Democratic candidate, Rob Sand, has led most polls.