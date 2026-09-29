Béziers Mayor Robert Ménard faces trial for refusing to officiate wedding

Robert Ménard, the high-profile mayor of Béziers, faces a critical moment in his political career as he heads to trial in Montpellier this Wednesday. The politician, known for his inflammatory rhetoric and frequent media appearances, risks a potential sentence of five years in prison, a €75,000 fine, and a declaration of ineligibility.

The Legal Roots of a Political Standoff

The controversy centers on a July 7, 2023, incident at the Béziers town hall. Robert Ménard refused to officiate the wedding of Eva M., a French citizen, and Mustapha B., an Algerian national residing in France without legal status. Ménard justified his refusal by claiming he suspected a “sham marriage,” a decision that prompted the couple to file a formal complaint with the police.

The legal stakes are compounded by an ongoing charge of public defamation brought by Mustapha B. The complainant alleges that Ménard falsely claimed on television that he had been convicted of “gang rape.” Legal counsel for the couple, Me Vanessa Edberg, has emphasized that the primary issue is the mayor’s obstruction of a fundamental right. Despite the mayor’s personal objections, the local prosecutor’s office had previously cleared the union, finding no inconsistencies after conducting separate interviews with both parties.

Photo: france24.com

High-Stakes Testimony and Political Polarization

The courtroom proceedings in Montpellier are expected to be highly charged. In a move that has drawn criticism from the opposing side, Ménard has summoned several prominent political figures to testify, including David Lisnard, president of the Association of Mayors of France (AMF), and former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. While the French President, Emmanuel Macron, was also requested to appear—having previously described the predicament of mayors forced to marry individuals in irregular situations as “ubuesque” in 2025—he will not be attending.

Me Edberg has expressed deep concern regarding the atmosphere surrounding the trial, citing “threats”. She has firmly rejected the presence of political support committees, maintaining that the trial should be treated as a legal matter rather than a political rally. “We are here to practice law, not politics, and I am not the one who will come to soil the tribunal with politics,” she stated.

Legislative Ripples and the Future of Municipal Authority

The trial unfolds against the backdrop of a broader national debate regarding the obligations of elected officials. Currently, the National Assembly’s Law Commission is reviewing a proposed bill that would explicitly prohibit the marriage of individuals residing in France without legal status. The proposal has fractured the municipal environment: the Association of Mayors of France (AMF) has signaled support for the measure, while the National Association of Welcoming Cities and Territories (Anvita) has denounced it as "discriminatory."

For Ménard, who was elected six months ago with over 65% of the vote in the first round, the threat of ineligibility is the most pressing concern. Having already refused a “guilty plea” arrangement offered in February 2025, he has signaled his expectation of a conviction. Meanwhile, the human cost of the dispute remains clear: due to the initial refusal and subsequent legal hurdles, the couple was forced to live apart for an extended period, only managing to marry in Algeria this past summer. Mustapha B. remains unable to attend the proceedings, having been deported to Algeria shortly after the 2023 incident.

As the trial begins, the case highlights the widening divide between local administrative discretion and national legal mandates. Does the authority to uphold “fundamental rights” rest with the state’s statutes or the conscience of the local official? Share your thoughts on whether this trial represents a necessary correction or a dangerous overreach of judicial power.