Food Waste in Argentina: The High Cost of Donating vs. Discarding

Argentina Wastes 1.6 million tons of Food Annually While Fiscal Penalties Block Private Relief

Argentina wastes approximately 1.6 million tons of food annually, according to figures highlighted ahead of the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste. While commercial retail channels like supermarkets and self-service stores discarded 73 million kilos in 2025 alone, structural tax frameworks continue to penalize private donations by denying value-added tax recovery.

Tax rules and household habits drive food waste in Argentina Structural Food Waste: Argentina discards 1.6 million tons of food each year, contrasting sharply with a structural poverty rate of 30% and an indigency rate nearing 7%. Tax Disincentives: Current value-added tax (IVA) rules allow companies to recover associated taxes when food is sent to final disposal, but deny this recovery for corporate donations, making disposal cheaper than charity. Household Contributions: Urban household waste averages 71.9 kilos per person annually, driven primarily by storage deterioration, even though 63.1% of consumers believe their waste footprint is minimal.

The Economic Friction Between Corporate Waste and Tax Recovery

In Argentina, the economic calculus for corporate surplus inventory heavily favors destruction over distribution. Fernando Uranga, general director of the Banco de Alimentos de Buenos Aires, points out that current tax legislation creates a perverse financial incentive for firms holding unsold but edible goods. Under existing regulations, when a company pays for final disposal and decomissioning of food stock, it can recover the associated value-added tax (IVA). Conversely, donating that same inventory precludes IVA recovery.

For enterprises operating on tight margins or reporting net losses during recent fiscal years, this statutory discrepancy translates to a direct balance sheet penalty. Uranga notes that donating surplus goods requires corporate philanthropy that is actively discouraged by tax codes, unlike jurisdictions in Colombia, Brazil, and Chile where governments deploy economic incentives to foster private sector donation channels. Without legislative reform to the IVA treatment of donations, private entities face higher operational friction when choosing social redistribution over commercial write-offs.

Photo: infobae.com

Logistical Bottlenecks and Legal Liabilities in Surplus Recovery

Beyond fiscal hurdles, operational logistics and legal liabilities restrict the velocity of food rescue networks. The Banco de Alimentos coordinates distribution across 1,300 social organizations, relying on the Ley Donal framework to shield donors from liability when channeling goods through certified intermediaries. Over its 20-year operational history, the institution has rescued 66 million kilos of products, managing 7.6 million kilos in 2020 alone, with fresh produce accounting for 20% of that volume.

However, low-value items such as seasonal agricultural surpluses—including potato overproduction in the southern Buenos Aires province or citrus gluts in San Pedro—encounter severe transportation cost barriers. Laura Gancedo, coordinator of the Plato Lleno project, emphasizes that corporate fear of legal exposure remains a primary impediment to rapid rescue operations. Plato Lleno operates on a rapid-response model, dispatching volunteers in specialized apparel to collect, sort, and deliver edible goods to nearby community dining rooms within a 15-minute window, billing the waste-holding entity exclusively for logistics and transport expenses rather than charging recipient institutions.

Banco de Alimentos: Córdoba recupera millones de kilos de alimentos que iban al desperdicio

Key Metrics in Argentine Food Loss and Recovery Metric Indicator Figure Scope / Context Total Annual Food Waste 1.6 million tons Estimated nationwide annual agricultural and commercial loss Retail Sector Discard 73 million kilos Supermarket and self-service store losses recorded in 2025 Food Bank Historical Rescue 66 million kilos Total volume recovered over 20 years of operation Urban Household Waste 71.9 kilos Average annual discarded food per person based on CESNI pesage

Household Consumption Patterns and Measurement Discrepancies

The waste crisis extends beyond commercial supply chains into domestic consumption. A study conducted by the Center for Studies on Infant Nutrition (CESNI), operating within the framework of the National Plan for Food Loss and Waste Reduction, quantified domestic discards through physical weighing rather than relying solely on perceptual surveys. The analysis registered an average of 71.9 kilos of food discarded per person annually in urban households, translating to approximately 200 grams daily.

A stark divergence emerges between subjective consumer perception and measured reality. While 63.1% of surveyed households maintained the belief that their domestic waste footprint was minimal, physical weighing demonstrated an actual average loss of 198 kilos per household annually. The predominant driver behind this domestic waste is physical deterioration during storage, cited by 76% of households, indicating systemic inefficiencies in inventory management at the consumer level that mirror industrial supply chain bottlenecks.

Future Market Trajectory and Policy Realignment

Addressing Argentina’s 1.6-million-ton annual loss requires systemic legislative reform to align corporate tax policy with social welfare objectives. As stakeholders prepare for the International Day of Awareness on Food Loss and Waste on September 29, pressure mounts on lawmakers to amend the tax treatment of donated inventory. Transforming surplus management from a cost-incurring disposal exercise into a fiscally neutral or advantageous transaction would unlock private distribution channels, feeding vulnerable populations while lowering disposal overhead for commercial entities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.