Opponents Outraise Supporters 6-to-1 in California Billionaire Tax Battle

As California approaches the November 3 election, a staggering amount of money has been funneled into a high-stakes battle over Proposition 40, a proposed wealth tax on the state’s billionaires.
The Financial Chasm Behind Proposition 40
The battle lines for the November ballot are defined by a lopsided financial disparity that has become impossible to ignore. Campaign finance filings from late September reveal that opponents of the billionaire tax—along with backers of two competing measures designed to nullify it—have raised a combined $187 million. In stark contrast, supporters of the wealth tax have mustered only $32 million.
Much of the funding for the “yes” campaign was exhausted simply securing a spot on the ballot, leaving proponents with a mere $207,000 in the bank as of September 19. While millions more have trickled into coffers since then, the resource gap remains cavernous.
Snapshot of the Fiscal Battlefield
|Campaign Entity
|Funds Raised
|Opposition (Prop 40) & Nullification Backers
|$187 Million
|Proposition 40 Boosters
|$32 Million
|Voter ID (Prop 39) Opposition
|$39.3 Million
|Voter ID (Prop 39) Supporters
|$15.6 Million
The Strategic Stakes for California’s Healthcare Infrastructure
At the center of this storm is the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. Suzanne Jimenez, the union’s chief of staff, frames the tax as a vital lifeline for a crumbling system. The proposal seeks a one-time 5% levy on billionaire assets to offset a projected $100 billion federal funding shortfall for healthcare.
Jimenez argues that the opposition is effectively buying policy outcomes, stating, “The billionaires take and take — tax break after tax break — and now they’re spending that money to deceive voters and avoid paying their fair share.” For the union, the math is simple: without this revenue, emergency rooms and essential patient services face an existential threat.
But the math tells a different story to the opposition. Dr. René Bravo, president of the California Medical Assn., characterizes the initiative as a “harmful tax scheme” that lacks accountability. The opposition’s strategy relies heavily on Propositions 41 and 42, which function as legislative kill-switches. If these measures receive more votes than the wealth tax, they would effectively nullify it by placing constitutional caps on state spending and shielding various asset classes from retroactive taxation.
Why This Matters for the Cultural and Economic Zeitgeist
The uncertainty is reflected in the polling. Data from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows that 45% of likely voters support the billionaire tax, while 42% oppose it. With a significant portion of the electorate still undecided or unswayed, the messaging war is set to intensify in the final weeks before November 3.
Meanwhile, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton continues to shadow these ballot measures. With Becerra commanding 58% of voter support compared to Hilton’s 33%, the Democratic-leaning electorate is nonetheless internally fractured on the tax issue itself. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom has broken with the state Democratic party, opposing the measure, which adds a layer of complexity for voters trying to align their partisan loyalties with their fiscal priorities.
Wealth tax funding gaps and healthcare budget risks
- Disproportionate Spending: A massive fundraising gap between proponents and opponents of the wealth tax underscores the immense weight of corporate and private influence on the ballot.
- The Nullification Strategy: Propositions 41 and 42 are strategically designed to invalidate the billionaire tax should it pass, creating a confusing and crowded landscape for the average voter.
- Healthcare Uncertainty: The outcome will likely determine the fate of $100 billion in healthcare funding, making this one of the most consequential fiscal decisions for the state’s medical infrastructure.