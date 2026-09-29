Opponents Outraise Supporters 6-to-1 in California Billionaire Tax Battle

As California approaches the November 3 election, a staggering amount of money has been funneled into a high-stakes battle over Proposition 40, a proposed wealth tax on the state’s billionaires.

The Financial Chasm Behind Proposition 40

The battle lines for the November ballot are defined by a lopsided financial disparity that has become impossible to ignore. Campaign finance filings from late September reveal that opponents of the billionaire tax—along with backers of two competing measures designed to nullify it—have raised a combined $187 million. In stark contrast, supporters of the wealth tax have mustered only $32 million.

Much of the funding for the “yes” campaign was exhausted simply securing a spot on the ballot, leaving proponents with a mere $207,000 in the bank as of September 19. While millions more have trickled into coffers since then, the resource gap remains cavernous.

Snapshot of the Fiscal Battlefield

Campaign Entity Funds Raised Opposition (Prop 40) & Nullification Backers $187 Million Proposition 40 Boosters $32 Million Voter ID (Prop 39) Opposition $39.3 Million Voter ID (Prop 39) Supporters $15.6 Million

The Strategic Stakes for California’s Healthcare Infrastructure

At the center of this storm is the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. Suzanne Jimenez, the union’s chief of staff, frames the tax as a vital lifeline for a crumbling system. The proposal seeks a one-time 5% levy on billionaire assets to offset a projected $100 billion federal funding shortfall for healthcare.

Jimenez argues that the opposition is effectively buying policy outcomes, stating, “The billionaires take and take — tax break after tax break — and now they’re spending that money to deceive voters and avoid paying their fair share.” For the union, the math is simple: without this revenue, emergency rooms and essential patient services face an existential threat.

But the math tells a different story to the opposition. Dr. René Bravo, president of the California Medical Assn., characterizes the initiative as a “harmful tax scheme” that lacks accountability. The opposition’s strategy relies heavily on Propositions 41 and 42, which function as legislative kill-switches. If these measures receive more votes than the wealth tax, they would effectively nullify it by placing constitutional caps on state spending and shielding various asset classes from retroactive taxation.

Why This Matters for the Cultural and Economic Zeitgeist

The uncertainty is reflected in the polling. Data from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows that 45% of likely voters support the billionaire tax, while 42% oppose it. With a significant portion of the electorate still undecided or unswayed, the messaging war is set to intensify in the final weeks before November 3.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton continues to shadow these ballot measures. With Becerra commanding 58% of voter support compared to Hilton’s 33%, the Democratic-leaning electorate is nonetheless internally fractured on the tax issue itself. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom has broken with the state Democratic party, opposing the measure, which adds a layer of complexity for voters trying to align their partisan loyalties with their fiscal priorities.

Wealth tax funding gaps and healthcare budget risks