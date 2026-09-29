Michael O’Neill Pleased With Northern Ireland’s Nations League Start After Hungary Draw

Michael O’Neill has described Northern Ireland’s “great start” to their Nations League campaign following a 0-0 draw against Hungary at Windsor Park on Monday. Despite the result, the team remains unbeaten and currently sits joint top of the group alongside Ukraine, with four points collected from their opening two matches.

While O’Neill expressed disappointment that his side could not secure a goal, he remained positive about the overall performance. Northern Ireland appeared the more dangerous team for significant periods of the match, though they were unable to capitalize on key opportunities. Patrick Kelly saw a chance go wide in the first half, and Isaac Price came close to scoring late in the game.

Defensive Stability and Performance

The defensive effort ensured Northern Ireland secured a second clean sheet in the group. O’Neill highlighted that his side has now kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 home matches. Key defensive contributions during the draw included a vital block by Ruairi McConville to deny Willi Orban and a late save by Pierce Charles against Andras Schafer.

Northern Ireland – Hungary | 0-0 | Highlights | UEFA Nations League 2026-27 | ireland hungary

O’Neill praised his squad for being “more than a match” for their opponents. He noted that while he had no specific points target, the team is focused on taking as much as possible from every fixture. Looking ahead, Northern Ireland is set to face Ukraine in Slovakia this Friday.

Refereeing and Disciplinary Concerns

The match was marked by a high volume of cautions, with four Northern Ireland players—Jamie Donley, Shea Charles, Isaac Price, and Ethan Galbraith—receiving yellow cards, alongside O’Neill himself. The manager expressed frustration regarding the officiating and the conduct of the Hungarian side.

O’Neill voiced his dissatisfaction with what he described as “simulation or the antics” displayed by some Hungarian players, specifically citing instances where players held their faces and remained on the ground before recovering quickly. He stated that the referee needed to be stronger in dealing with such behavior, emphasizing that he wants that type of simulation removed from the game.