Italy beat Turkiye 4-1 in UEFA Nations League group phase match

Italy secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Turkiye at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matli Stadyumu on September 28, 2026, during the UEFA Nations League group phase. Goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, debutant Michael Kayode, and Francesco Pio Esposito propelled a heavily rotated Azzurri side to a dominant bounce-back win following their opening defeat against Belgium.
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Tactical Revival and First-Half Blitz
The Azzurri entered this fixture under intense scrutiny following a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Eight changes were made, handing debuts to Michael Kayode, Matteo Ruggeri, and Sebastiano Esposito—marking the first time two brothers started together for Italy since 1915. But the tape tells a different story regarding how quickly this experimental lineup gelled on the pitch.
Italy opened the scoring following a scramble from a weak Ruggeri corner. Zeki Celik scuffed his clearance, turning the loose ball into an accidental assist for Alessandro Bastoni to sweep into the roof of the net from 12 yards out. It marked a return for Bastoni following his suspension.
The second goal showcased slick, one-touch build-up play. Giacomo Raspadori, Pio Esposito, and Davide Frattesi combined before Kayode’s angled drive was parried into the path of Frattesi at the back door for a simple finish.
Historic Early Scoring Pace
Before the half-hour mark, Italy added a third through a carbon copy of their previous attacking sequence. Pio Esposito sent Kayode down the right flank, and the debutant finished neatly at the near post.
This blistering start meant the Nazionale had not scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes of a competitive fixture since a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in September 2021. Raspadori and Sebastiano Esposito continued to carve open the Turkish low-block with clever flicks and movement, keeping the pressure high.
Chaos and Response After the Break
Turkiye introduced three substitutes at half-time and instantly disrupted Italy’s rhythm. Within 90 seconds, a cross-field ball caught out Ruggeri and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Oguz Aydin raced down the right to pull back for Baris Alper Yilmaz, who swept into an empty net.
Instead of collapsing, the Azzurri struck back almost immediately. Substitute Nicolò Cambiaghi intercepted a wayward pass, setting up Sandro Tonali whose curler hit the far post, allowing Pio Esposito to nod in the rebound for 4-1.
Match Statistics Overview
|Metric
|Turkiye
|Italy
|Goals Scored
|1
|4
|Debutants Started
|0
|3
|Half-Time Score
|0
|3
|Booking Count (Simulation)
|1
|0
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