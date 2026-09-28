Italy beat Turkiye 4-1 in UEFA Nations League group phase match

Italy secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Turkiye at the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matli Stadyumu on September 28, 2026, during the UEFA Nations League group phase. Goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi, debutant Michael Kayode, and Francesco Pio Esposito propelled a heavily rotated Azzurri side to a dominant bounce-back win following their opening defeat against Belgium.

Tactical Revival and First-Half Blitz

The Azzurri entered this fixture under intense scrutiny following a 2-0 defeat to Belgium. Eight changes were made, handing debuts to Michael Kayode, Matteo Ruggeri, and Sebastiano Esposito—marking the first time two brothers started together for Italy since 1915. But the tape tells a different story regarding how quickly this experimental lineup gelled on the pitch.

Italy opened the scoring following a scramble from a weak Ruggeri corner. Zeki Celik scuffed his clearance, turning the loose ball into an accidental assist for Alessandro Bastoni to sweep into the roof of the net from 12 yards out. It marked a return for Bastoni following his suspension.

Italy vs Türkiye Highlights 4-1 BASTONI, FRATTESI & KAYODE Goals ! 🇮🇹🔥 UEFA Nations League 2027

The second goal showcased slick, one-touch build-up play. Giacomo Raspadori, Pio Esposito, and Davide Frattesi combined before Kayode’s angled drive was parried into the path of Frattesi at the back door for a simple finish.