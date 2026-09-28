On a brisk Thursday evening in late September 2026, amid the historical architecture of Bern’s Federal Square, a silver-gray Porsche 911 sat idling in a zone typically reserved exclusively for emergency personnel and security forces. The luxury sports car, positioned prominently between flower tubs and the seat of Swiss government, quickly drew the gaze of curious international tourists, baffled security details, and passing lawmakers. Within moments, SVP National Councillor Magdalena Martullo-Blocher emerged from the late-running parliamentary session carrying her luggage, handed it to the waiting chauffeur, and slid into the passenger seat before the high-performance engine roared away into the evening traffic.

Parliamentary Privilege and the Bundesplatz Parking Puzzle

The sight of a high-end sports car occupying prime real estate beside the Bundeshaus highlights an ongoing reality of access in Switzerland’s political capital. Once a sprawling central parking lot at the turn of the millennium, the historic Bundesplatz was transformed into a public pedestrian zone strictly enforcing a blanket parking ban. Yet, according to clarification provided by the parliamentary services to Blick, vehicles transporting official guests or individuals whose primary workplace is inside the parliament building are legally permitted to make brief stops directly in front of the structure.

While the exact legal threshold for what constitutes a permissible “short” stop remains undefined, the logistical reality for most elected officials looks entirely different. The vast majority of parliamentarians must rely on standard transit or utilize one of the 27 designated bundes-parking slots located nearby at the Casino-Parking facility. For instance, Bern’s Mitte National Councillor observed the high-profile vehicle with evident curiosity as he prepared for his routine evening commute home on an electric bicycle.

Magdalena Martullo-Blocher’s High-Profile Transit Habits

As the chief executive of Ems-Chemie, Magdalena Martullo-Blocher manages a demanding professional schedule that regularly requires tight logistical coordination between corporate responsibilities in the private sector and legislative duties in Bern. Her transportation choices have frequently drawn public scrutiny and media attention in Bundesbern. Beyond her recent appearance in the silver-gray Porsche 911—which spent more than half an hour stationed by the parliament building waiting for her departure—observers have previously noted her arriving at Swiss People’s Party (SVP) group events via helicopter.

Despite the considerable public interest surrounding her automotive preferences and whether the zweisitzige sports car serves as an official corporate limousine, Martullo-Blocher declined to comment directly on the matter when approached by Blick. However, a representative for the Ems executive clarified the situation to the press, stating, “The Porsche that picked up Ms. Martullo was not parked in front of the Federal Palace. It merely waited on the side of the Federal Palace until she arrived with her luggage from the session.”