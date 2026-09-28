Flood Watches Issued Across New Mexico as Hurricane Polo Brings Heavy Rains

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch covering all of New Mexico and parts of West Texas as moisture from Hurricane Polo fuels torrential rains, triggering emergency rescues, road closures, and widespread flash flood risks across the region.

Flood Watches Envelop New Mexico and West Texas as Tropical Moisture Surges

A sweeping flood watch covers the entire state of New Mexico alongside the El Paso-Las Cruces area and Southern New Mexico as remnants of Pacific tropical systems pump heavy moisture inland. The National Weather Service in El Paso placed the Borderland on alert from 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, through Tuesday night until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, the NWS El Paso stated, anticipating repeated rounds of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The core threat centers on ground already soaked by heavy rains last week that have saturated the ground, the NWS stated.

Across northern and central New Mexico, including Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and burn-scar-vulnerable communities around Ruidoso, the excessive rainfall risk reached a Level 3 out of 4, while the rest of the state faces a Level 2 threat.

Emergency Rescuers Move Through Swiftly Rising Waters in Albuquerque and Mora County

Rescue operations unfolded in Albuquerque and Mora County as flooding impacted New Mexico. The dangerous flood threat is not over, with more heavy rain possible across the state. A statewide Flood Watch remains in effect as officials warn of additional flooding. In Albuquerque, emergency crews deployed to the Tijeras Arroyo near Poinsettia SE in the Four Hills area, where two people became stranded in a truck trapped by less than a foot of floodwater. Fire rescue personnel hiked directly into the arroyo to reach the vehicle and escorted the occupants to safety before water levels could surge further.

Hurricane Polo Reaches Category 4 Strength Off Mexico Fueled by El Niño

Hurricane Polo to begin impacting New Mexico with heavy rain and flash flooding

Albuquerque Fire Rescue units also responded to the Embudo Arroyo following reports that a woman had been swept away by floodwaters, though crews found moderate flows and no one matching the description. Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Emergency was declared in Mora County, where sheriff’s deputies and local agencies rescued two people trapped when rapid floodwaters overtook County Road A005, also known as Monte Aplanado Road, near Mora.

Hurricane Polo: Category 3 Storm Hits Mexico, Flood Alerts for 5 US States

Photo: foxweather.com

Hurricane Polo’s Track and the Remnants of Tropical Storm Odalys Converge

The current deluges stem from a convergence of tropical systems. Remnants from Tropical Storm Odalys are spreading across Arizona and will flow into New Mexico. Flash flooding is possible in New Mexico on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The hurricane is expected to enhance the monsoonal flow into the state. As the system weakens, its moisture continues feeding the prolonged flood threat over the American Southwest, combining with mountainous terrain and saturated soils to elevate flash flood dangers. The storm is currently churning closer to Mexico and the southwestern U.S. Polo is expected to make landfall on Monday in the Mexican Pacific coast state of Baja California Sur, with the potential to heavily impact Mexico and the Southwest.

Hurricane Polo brings high surf and flood warnings to Southern California

Statewide Impacts Strain Infrastructure and Prompt Warnings Beyond New Mexico

The relentless rainfall threatens property, closes roadways, and swells rivers, streams, and arroyos. State officials warn that high water levels from runoff will likely persist through Friday. Forecasters note that while New Mexico braces for up to six inches of rain in the hardest-hit locales, the storm system’s expansive reach also triggers severe weather threats elsewhere in the country, including tornado risks in parts of Oklahoma.

Remnants of Hurricane Polo to impact New Mexico #news #hurricane #newmexico #weather

In New Mexico, however, relief is in sight for at least one major upcoming gathering: meteorologists project dry conditions for the start of the Balloon Fiesta next weekend, though an approaching cold front may bring high winds by Sunday.