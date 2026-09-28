Hurricane Polo brings high surf and flood warnings to Southern California

As the remnants of Hurricane Polo sweep long-period ocean swells toward Southern California, coastal authorities have issued high surf and coastal flood warnings for Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Malibu, and Catalina Island. The active alerts remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon, threatening low-lying beach promenades, parking lots, and coastal roadways with minor tidal inundation and severe erosion.

Understanding the Mechanics of Hurricane Polo’s Swell

California is escaping a direct tropical strike. Instead, Hurricane Polo is generating powerful, long-period ocean swells that travel hundreds of miles northward from the eastern Pacific Ocean. These systems form massive, breaking waves the moment they shoal against the continental shelf. According to data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Polo is delivering the stronger of two concurrent southern swell pulses affecting the region.

The primary south-southeast swell—tracking from an approach angle of roughly 160 to 170 degrees—is delivering its peak energy. Meanwhile, a secondary swell train originating from Tropical Storm Odalys continues to churn coastal waters. The National Weather Service notes that while these incoming waves are slightly smaller than the massive swells driven by Hurricane Marie earlier this month, many beaches remain highly vulnerable due to cumulative sand loss and ongoing shoreline erosion.

High-Risk Zones Across the Southern California Coast

Forecasters at the National Weather Service have pinpointed specific coastal enclaves facing the highest degree of hazard from the incoming wave action. Avalon, Long Beach, and Malibu top the risk matrix. Avalon on Catalina Island is particularly exposed given the direct trajectory of Polo’s south-southeasterly approach vector. The harbor at Santa Barbara also faces elevated, though comparatively lower, exposure risks.

Low-lying infrastructure is already experiencing shallow seawater flooding during high tide cycles. Here is why that matters for local transit: coastal thoroughfares and beachside parking lots are prone to sudden, localized water surges that can trap unwary motorists. The relentless wave action also threatens to compound existing coastal erosion across Southern California’s fragile shorelines.

Hurricane Polo fuels high surf, coastal flooding threat in Southern California

Summary of Coastal Warnings and Expected Wave Heights Region / Location Alert Type Expected Wave Height Timeline Los Angeles County Coast (including Malibu) High Surf & Coastal Flood Warning 4 to 7 feet Monday 5:00 AM – Tuesday 5:00 PM Ventura County Coast High Surf & Coastal Flood Warning 4 to 7 feet Monday 5:00 AM – Tuesday 5:00 PM Santa Barbara South Coast Beach Hazards Statement 3 to 5 feet Monday – Wednesday Afternoon Catalina Island (Avalon) High Surf & Coastal Flood Warning Elevated (Southeast Swell Focus) Monday 5:00 AM – Tuesday 5:00 PM

Safety Directives and Evolving Marine Conditions

Emergency management agencies and meteorological offices are urging the public to exercise extreme caution near the shoreline. Beachgoers must avoid entering turbulent, rip-current-heavy waters and stay well clear of coastal rocks, jetties, and breakwaters. A rogue wave can easily sweep an observer off structural footings and into the punishing surf zone. Drivers face strict warnings never to attempt driving vehicles through standing saltwater covering coastal roads or parking infrastructure.

Relief from the peak energy is expected to develop gradually from Tuesday onward across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. But there is a catch: persistent high astronomical tides mean the National Weather Service may extend or reissue beach hazard warnings through Wednesday afternoon. Monitoring real-time updates from regional forecasting centers remains essential as these Pacific swells slowly dissipate.