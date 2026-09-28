Home » Technology » Microbes Could Thrive Inside Enceladus And Its Geysers Could Help Us Find Them

Researchers have determined that Earth-based microbes from deep-sea vents can survive simulated conditions of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, while new analysis suggests the moon’s geysers naturally concentrate organic materials. These findings increase the likelihood that microbial life could exist and be detectable in the moon’s plumes.

Enceladus has long been a primary target for astrobiology due to its subsurface saltwater ocean and the massive plumes of water vapor and ice grains it vents into space. Recent laboratory simulations have moved the conversation from theoretical habitability to proven survival, demonstrating that specific Earth organisms can withstand the moon’s extreme chemistry.

Methanogens and the Alkaline Ocean of Enceladus

Scientists at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München recreated a miniature version of the Enceladus ocean using water, salts, carbonates, and powdered rock. The goal was to mimic the extremely alkaline environment and the reactions between water and the rocky seafloor that produce hydrogen.

The team tested Methanothermococcus okinawensis, an archaeon found near hydrothermal vents in the Okinawa trough between Japan and Taiwan. These microbes survive by converting hydrogen and carbon dioxide into methane. Despite a pH reaching 11—well beyond the organisms’ known limits—the microbes grew in the simulated brine.

Earth microbes survive simulated ocean of Saturn moon Enceladus

Photo: theguardian.com

Dr Nozair Khawaja described the outcome as a surprise , noting the team did not expect such a successful result.

Natural Sample Preparation in the South Polar Terrain

While survival in the ocean is one hurdle, detecting that life from orbit is another. A second study involving Professor Frank Postberg of the Freie Universität Berlin suggests that Enceladus’s geysers act as a natural laboratory, processing samples before they even reach a spacecraft.

The research indicates that ice grains in the plumes freeze and fragment in a way that separates the different constituents of the ocean. This process effectively separates oceanic constituents and concentrates them into individual ice particles.

Because of this process, alien microbes present in ocean droplets might be found in only a small percentage of ice particles, but they would be highly concentrated within those specific particles.

Why a spacecraft exploring moons where life may thrive is zipping by Earth

Plume Density and the Role of Bubble Scrubbing

Analysis of Cassini Imaging Science Subsystem (ISS) images provides a quantitative look at what a future mission might encounter. Between 2006 and 2010, the average daily ice production rate was estimated at 29 ± 7 kg/s. However, the potential for finding life is amplified by a process known as bubble scrubbing.

Bubble scrubbing may enhance the concentration of microbes and organic matter in the plumes. Concentrations at hydrothermal vents could be around 105 cells/mL, but bubble scrubbing could push plume concentrations as high as 107 cells/mL.

Fly-through mission: A 0.04 m2 collector could net up to 103 cells in a single 50 km altitude transect if bubble scrubbing is active.

A 0.04 m2 collector could net up to 103 cells in a single 50 km altitude transect if bubble scrubbing is active. Lander mission: Over 100 Enceladus days, a lander catching falling particles could collect at least 105 cells without bubble scrubbing, and up to 108 cells if the process is at work.

The L4 Mission and the 2042 Launch Window

The combination of proven microbial survival and natural sample concentration has intensified interest in a return trip. The L4 mission from the European Space Agency intends to pair a lander that would search for biosignatures in the ocean-erupting plumes at the moon’s south pole with a Saturn orbiter.

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The immediate challenge remains the duration of survival. While Earth microbes survived for days in the lab, William Orsi noted that it remains unknown if such organisms could survive for a year or a million years in the actual moon’s ocean. The gap between a successful short-term lab simulation and the evolutionary timescales of an alien ocean is the primary remaining uncertainty in the case for Enceladus.