Why a spacecraft exploring moons where life may thrive is zipping by Earth

The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer is sweeping past Earth on September 28, 2026, executing a critical gravitational slingshot that boosts its speed without expending onboard propellant as it follows a complex, multi-planet pathway toward the outer solar system.

Space exploration rarely takes a straight line. When the European Space Agency launched the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer—widely known as Juice—in April 2023 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, mission architects knew that reaching the gas giant would require more than raw rocket power. A direct route to Jupiter demands an unthinkable amount of fuel both to accelerate the spacecraft and to brake upon arrival. Instead, mission controllers at the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany, engineered an intricate, multi-year celestial detour.

The solution relies on planetary gravity assists, borrowing momentum from Earth, the Moon, and Venus. On September 28, 2026, Juice returns to our home planet for its third gravity assist. The spacecraft will skim within 8,640 kilometers of Earth’s surface over the Indian Ocean, deflecting its trajectory by approximately 20 degrees and injecting about 3.5 kilometers per second of velocity into its journey—all without burning a single drop of its chemical propellant.

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Orbital Mechanics and the Multi-Planet Journey to Jupiter

Getting a heavy robotic explorer to the outer solar system requires exploiting the orbital movement of planets around the Sun. When Juice swings through Earth’s gravitational field, it borrows a fraction of our planet’s orbital momentum, exiting its sphere of influence moving faster relative to the Sun than when it entered. Earth’s mass is so vast that the momentum loss is immeasurable.

April 2023: Juice launches aboard an Ariane 5 rocket carrying nearly 3,000 kilograms of chemical propellant.

Juice launches aboard an Ariane 5 rocket carrying nearly 3,000 kilograms of chemical propellant. August 2024: The spacecraft executes a first-ever lunar-Earth double flyby, using a lunar pass to brake and redirect toward Venus.

The spacecraft executes a first-ever lunar-Earth double flyby, using a lunar pass to brake and redirect toward Venus. September 2026: The current Earth flyby deflects the trajectory by 20 degrees and adds 3.5 km/s of speed.

The current Earth flyby deflects the trajectory by 20 degrees and adds 3.5 km/s of speed. January 2029: A final Earth flyby establishes the optimum path to intercept Jupiter by July 2031.

Operational Challenges and Battery Power in Earth Shadow

Preparing for the September 2026 encounter required meticulous navigation. The navigation campaign began on August 17, establishing six dedicated timeslots for minor trajectory tweaks. Angela Dietz, Juice Spacecraft Operations Manager, noted the precision required: Until now, only one manoeuvre at minus four weeks was needed according to mission updates.

Photo: Tech Times

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The encounter also introduces a demanding operational hurdle. Juice will plunge into Earth’s shadow, losing direct sunlight and running entirely on internal battery power. To safeguard power reserves, operators will prioritize essential science instrument observations while temporarily scaling back others.

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Science Operations and Instrument Calibration

Beyond its mechanical purpose, the flyby serves as an invaluable testing ground for the spacecraft’s ten onboard science instruments. Between September 23 and October 3, researchers are actively collecting data on Earth and the Moon. This active window allows teams to calibrate instruments and refine data analysis tools ahead of their ultimate arrival in the Jovian system.

Photo: European Space Agency

Mission Outlook and the Arrival at Ganymede

The €1.5 billion mission relies entirely on this frugal use of momentum. By offloading propulsion demands to planetary gravity, Juice preserves enough propellant in its tanks to enter orbit around Jupiter in July 2031 as outlined by the European Space Agency. Once inside the Jovian system, the spacecraft will enter orbit around the giant moon Ganymede in 2034.