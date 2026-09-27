Villefranche: Father sentenced for violent confrontation with students

On September 3, the judicial tribunal of Villefranche sentenced a 38-year-old father from Gleizé to four months in prison with an 18-month suspended sentence, alongside 105 hours of community service, following a violent confrontation with middle school students outside Claude-Bernard school in January 2026.

A Failed Snapchat Sale and a Vigilante Trip to the School Gates

The conflict originated in January 2026 over a failed online transaction. A 12-year-old boy sold a cap via Snapchat to a classmate, who subsequently failed to pay for the item. According to statements given in court, the seller’s father attempted to resolve the issue digitally through Snapchat before trying to contact the school to obtain the parents’ phone numbers. Unsuccessful in reaching administration, the 38-year-old father decided to take matters into his own hands.

Death Threats, Headbutts, and a Choking Attack Outside Claude-Bernard

Accompanied by his half-brother, he positioned himself outside the Claude-Bernard secondary school during the midday lunch break. What was framed by the defense as an attempt to communicate quickly spiraled into physical violence. The father confronted the student who took the cap, as well as a second student who stepped in to intervene during the heated exchange. The altercation involved death threats, a physical slam against a school fence, a headbutt, and slaps. One of the victims sustained injuries requiring a day of total temporary incapacity, commonly referred to as an ITT, while bruises around the neck indicated an attempted strangulation.

A Tribunal Confronts the Father’s Logic in Court

During the September 3 hearing, presiding judges questioned the logic of the father’s approach. “I have a little trouble seeing how one can set up this project and think it’s going to go well,” the tribunal president remarked, noting that an outside observer would naturally view the presence of two adult men as an attempt at intimidation. The father expressed regret at the bar, stating he went to communicate rather than to fight minors, claiming the physical reaction came in response to insults and kicks.

Harassment Claims Clash with Adult Retaliation

The prosecution pressed forward with the gravity of the adult intervention, pointing out an “urge to fight” and requesting a six-month suspended sentence alongside community service and an 800-euro fine. The defense acknowledged the wrongdoing, stating that a father has no business hitting a child, but urged the court to consider the broader context. According to the defense team, the defendant’s son had been enduring severe harassment at the school, accumulating 60 days of ITT after being targeted by a group of students belonging to a boxing club.

Prison Time, Community Service, and Psychological Trauma

Despite these arguments detailing an ongoing hostile environment within the institution, the court delivered its verdict. The father received a four-month prison sentence with an 18-month suspended period, 105 hours of community service, and a strict prohibition against contacting the victim. Civil damages were also awarded, ordering compensation of 900 euros for the minor victim and 300 euros for the mother, who testified to her son’s severe psychological trauma, sleep disturbances, and sleepwalking episodes following the attack.

Photo: lyonmag.com