Ex-Apple Engineer Launches ‘szn’, an iMessage AI Assistant

Nikhil Gupta, a former Apple engineer who worked on Apple Intelligence and Siri, is launching an autonomous iMessage AI agent named ‘szn‘ next month. Operating entirely within text threads without a separate app, the system assigns each user a virtual assistant equipped with its own phone number and email to communicate with vendors and complete purchases.

Architecture of the ‘szn’ Identity Model

Each customer receives a dedicated model instance alongside a unique digital footprint comprising a distinct name, dedicated email address, and active phone number.

This design allows the assistant to act as a true proxy. Storage integration is native to Apple’s existing ecosystem, using shared Apple Notes, Find My location hooks, and files managed directly via iCloud.

Privacy engineering forms the backbone of the platform’s initial pitch. Gupta confirmed that ‘szn’ segregates data cleanly: each customer’s dedicated model operates in isolation, and user information is strictly partitioned away from any foundational training pipelines.

The Crowded Conversational AI Agent Market

The October rollout places ‘szn’ squarely in the middle of an aggressive race to commercialize autonomous digital agents over native messaging protocols.

In late August, San Francisco-based Spear Street Technology closed a $250M Series B funding round at a $2.5B valuation for its invite-only personal AI agent, Instinct. That platform spans iMessage, WhatsApp, and standard SMS channels. Meanwhile, Meta deployed Muse in the United States on September 8, followed by an expanded Canadian rollout on September 18, messaging users directly over WhatsApp via a dedicated cloud virtual machine. SpaceXAI’s Grok Bot entered public beta on August 11, equipping persistent agents with dedicated cloud computers and clearing 400,000 active users within its first 30 days. OpenAI is widely expected to reveal its own persistent agent, codenamed “O,” at its upcoming September 29 DevDay in San Francisco.

Ecosystem Friction and Apple Protocol Scrutiny

Deploying an autonomous agent directly inside Apple’s messaging infrastructure invites immediate architectural and regulatory friction. Historically, Apple has maintained strict boundaries around iMessage, frequently shutting down third-party extensions and unauthorized services attempting to hook into the protocol stack.

Writing in Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman highlighted this exact tension, noting that observers will be watching closely to see how the tech giant reacts as ‘szn’ nears its October debut.