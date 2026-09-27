When the Eyes Cry Out: Academician Lixin Xie Warns Against Dismissing Dry Eye as a Minor Nuisance

Dry eye has quietly evolved into a pervasive public health challenge, affecting between 21% and 52.4% of the population—meaning roughly one in every two to five people is grappling with the condition. Despite its staggering prevalence, official clinical data reveals that the overall consultation rate lingers at a mere 5.38%.

World Health Organization metrics indicate that at least 2.2 billion individuals globally suffer from near or distance vision impairment. Within domestic populations, the strain on ocular health extends far beyond standard refractive errors like myopia and hyperopia.

The Window to Systemic Health and Hidden Autoimmune Threats

Many cases of dry eye that stubbornly resist standard lubricating drops are actually distress signals originating deep within the body's interconnected systems.

When extreme dryness strikes alongside systemic symptoms like dry mouth or joint pain, clinicians must immediately investigate potential underlying autoimmune disorders. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren’s syndrome cause the immune system to misidentify healthy tissue, directly attacking the lacrimal glands. This autoimmune aggression leads to a precipitous, cliff-like drop in tear production. Beyond systemic immunity, transitional hormonal shifts during menopause and peripheral nerve damage driven by diabetes can severely compromise meibomian and lacrimal gland function, trapping patients in an escalating cycle of ocular dryness.

The Neurobiological Toll of Stress and Emotional Friction

Mental strain also leaves a visible, physical footprint on the ocular surface. During periods of intense psychological stress, an individual’s unconscious blinking frequency plummets. This reduction accelerates tear evaporation and deepens the subjective experience of irritation.

Prolonged mental tension can even trigger conditions like glaucomatocyclitic crisis, sparking sudden spikes in intraocular pressure and blurred vision. Crucially, heightened anxiety alters how the central nervous system processes sensory inputs, making patients hyper-aware of minor ocular discomfort. This feedback loop creates a compounding loop where anxiety fuels dryness, and dryness deepens psychological distress.

Addressing the crisis requires moving past temporary symptomatic relief toward comprehensive systemic health management. Lixin Xie stresses that patients managing chronic systemic conditions—including diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia—must maintain strict clinical control over their blood sugar, blood pressure, and lipid profiles while committing to routine fundus examinations.

For the general population over the age of thirty, medical guidance advises a thorough, professional ophthalmic evaluation once a year. Meanwhile, individuals managing pre-existing metabolic or autoimmune conditions should shorten their screening intervals to every three to six months. Simple lifestyle adjustments—such as prioritizing consistent sleep schedules, avoiding late nights, curbing high-sugar and high-fat diets, incorporating adequate amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids, and actively managing daily stress—form the bedrock of effective, long-term ocular preservation. True visual wellness begins with treating the health of the entire physical body.