Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to Meet President Trump for AI Discussions

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei will hold a private dinner meeting with President Donald Trump on Sunday, marking their first one-on-one sit-down. The discussion centers on artificial intelligence policy, following public clashes over government oversight and regulatory proposals for frontier AI developers in the United States.

Trump and Dario Amodei meet to discuss AI policy First Sit-Down: Dario Amodei and President Trump meet for the first time on Sunday to discuss artificial intelligence policy.

Dario Amodei and President Trump meet for the first time on Sunday to discuss artificial intelligence policy. Regulatory Friction: The meeting follows public criticism from Trump on Truth Social, where the president mocked Amodei’s calls for a coordinated slowdown among frontier AI firms.

The meeting follows public criticism from Trump on Truth Social, where the president mocked Amodei’s calls for a coordinated slowdown among frontier AI firms. Policy Shift: The discussion occurs as the Trump administration balances industry innovation goals with a newly announced federal “AI force” tasked with watching over the sector.

High-Stakes Dinner Follows Public Clashes Over AI Regulation

Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei is set to dine with President Donald Trump on Sunday evening, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meeting represents a critical juncture for the frontier artificial intelligence sector, bringing together the head of one of the industry’s research labs and an administration focused heavily on domestic tech competitiveness.

The Sunday evening soiree marks the first direct, one-on-one meeting between Amodei and the president. It follows a series of public disagreements regarding federal intervention in the tech space. Amodei has advocated for government regulation of frontier AI companies and a coordinated slowdown among frontier AI companies.

Those proposals have met resistance within Washington’s power circles. On September 14, President Trump took to Truth Social to dismiss Amodei’s regulatory stance, writing that the administration had stopped AI figures from doing potentially bad things, while singling out Amodei.

“The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel,'” Trump posted. “We will continue to do so!”

Federal Policy and Competitiveness

The White House has maintained a consistent posture regarding the sector. A administration official outlined the core priorities heading into Sunday’s discussion.

“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence, while protecting American consumers,” a White House official stated, using the administration’s preferred terminology for advanced AI. “We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people.”

Despite Amodei’s absence from a high-profile White House tech summit held last week during a visit by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, the CEO’s engagement with the executive branch continues to evolve. Last year, Amodei and Trump attended an energy and artificial intelligence summit together in Pennsylvania, where Amodei noted that the pair held a constructive conversation regarding American leadership in the field.

Key Developments in Anthropic-Administration Relations Date / Event Key Figures Involved Primary Focus Pennsylvania Summit (Prior Year) Dario Amodei, Donald Trump Discussions on US leadership in AI and energy infrastructure. September 14 Post Donald Trump Public rejection of frontier AI regulatory slowdown proposals. Sunday Dinner Meeting Dario Amodei, Donald Trump First one-on-one sit-down regarding artificial intelligence policy.

Broader Government Oversight Plans Take Shape

While the administration has repeatedly signaled a disinterest in regulating the US AI industry to stay ahead of China, new oversight mechanisms are emerging. Last week, President Trump announced the formation of a new federal “AI force” designed to monitor the sector.

Trump Attends G7 Lunch With OpenAI's Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, & Google's Demis Hassabis

Few operational details regarding the AI force have been released since the initial announcement. The president also indicated plans to appoint an "AI Czar," though no official has been named to the position yet. The administration confirmed that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not in contention for the role.

Sunday’s dinner, initially reported by Axios, places the future of AI governance back at the center of national economic policy as market participants watch for any softening or hardening of regulatory positions from the White House.

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