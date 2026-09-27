US and China Buy Time With Trade Truce as Strategic Rivalry Persists

Washington and Beijing may have bought themselves breathing space with an extended trade truce, though experts caution that the two largest global economies are running out of time to settle their deep geopolitical rivalry. Following a grand gathering on Friday, US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping wrapped up their meetings, with the American leader verifying that they will hold two additional encounters later this year. Both sides agreed this week to extend a trade pact through January 10, avoiding an immediate return to punishing tariffs even as bilateral tensions simmer across technology, defense, and industrial policy.

The Anatomy of a Short-Leashed Extension

The trade pact, initially struck last year during a meeting in South Korea following a bitter tit-for-tat fight that saw tariffs soar over 100 percent at one point, was originally scheduled to expire in November. Under the terms of the original agreement, Beijing committed to purchasing more US soybeans and other agricultural products while suspending rare earth restrictions for a year. Rather than a comprehensive permanent settlement, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that both sides agreed this week to push the expiration date to January 10.

Photo: thedailystar.net

Washington’s top trade official, Jamieson Greer, told CNBC on Friday that the US views such extensions as “compliance periods.” Daniel Kritenbrink, a former US official now with The Asia Group consultancy, observed that American officials believe China is doing just barely enough to maintain the agreement and no more—a dynamic he calls unsustainable over the long run.

Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute for International Economics noted that the brief extension represented the preferred position of the Americans. While Beijing would have favored a longer rollover, Washington remains anxious regarding the delivery of rare earth magnets, ensuring officials want to keep this on a short leash as confidence in the deterrent effect of high tariff threats diminishes.

Persistent Rivalry Across Tech, AI, and Industrial Policy

Even as Trump and Xi “are making nice,” Daniel Russel of the Asia Society Policy Institute emphasized that their nations remain locked in a bitter competition spanning trade, tech, Taiwan, defense, rare earths, and industrial policy. Behind the diplomatic handshakes, profound frustration persists among US officials who feel Beijing has largely not lived up to commitments made during earlier meetings.

Photo: afp.com

Nevertheless, economic negotiators carved out functional mechanisms to manage acute friction points. Bessent announced that Washington and Beijing have agreed to establish a notification system designed to address artificial intelligence threats between the two countries. Peter Richardson of Counterpoint Research suggested this channel could manifest as a simple hotline, though defining the precise operational triggers will prove tough. Given that fast-moving incidents are often very difficult to tell quickly whether they are state-directed, rogue actor operations, or accidents, Richardson noted that while the mechanism will fall short of comprehensive international AI regulation, it marks the first practical guardrail in a fiercely competitive environment where Kritenbrink expects no slowing down in competitive instincts.

G20 Diplomacy and Future Economic Frameworks

Looking ahead, Jamieson Greer indicated that both countries have made “progress” on other economic outcomes and plan to release more details Monday. Washington aims to carve out a specific subset of goods to trade with the Chinese on a preferential basis, alongside agreed-upon product categories that can be left aside from future trade disputes.

G20: US, China strike truce on trade

Greer is scheduled to host G20 trade ministers in Wisconsin next week, where US tariff threats and the issue of excess capacity within Chinese industry are expected to be discussed. While President Trump confirmed during the summit that he and President Xi plan to meet twice more this year, the long-term viability of the relationship depends on tangible structural outcomes materializing before the newly established January deadline.