Sierra Nevada Cheese Company recalls raw milk cheese over E. coli outbreak

Federal health regulators have issued a nationwide recall for specific varieties of raw milk cheese following a multi-state outbreak of bacterial infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are actively investigating the cluster of illnesses tied to contaminated dairy products.

Public health authorities have linked the current outbreak to Sierra Nevada Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheeses. The voluntary recall affects products distributed in retail packaging as well as bulk quantities intended for food service operations.

Thirteen Ill Across Nine States

Thirteen individuals have fallen ill across multiple states in connection with the outbreak strain, identified as E. coli O26:H11, according to federal health data. Among those infected, eight people required hospitalization. The most recent onset of symptoms recorded by investigators occurred on Aug. 26.

When public health officials interviewed nine of the patients, every respondent reported eating Sierra Nevada Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheese during the week prior to becoming ill.

Sierra Nevada Cheese Company Pulls Retail and Bulk Stock

The Sierra Nevada Cheese Company, LLC initiated the voluntary recall in cooperation with federal regulators. The recalled inventory includes several varieties sold in retail sizes:

Medium cheddar

Sharp cheddar

Jalapeño jack

Monterey jack

These retail products were distributed in 8-oz or 16-oz packages. The recall also covers 5-lb loaves supplied directly to wholesale and food service customers.

Severe Complications and Kidney Risks

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, symptoms of an E. coli infection typically begin anywhere from a few days to nine days after consuming contaminated food. Common signs include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and nausea, while some patients may experience vomiting.

Severe infections can lead to serious, life-threatening medical conditions. These include hemolytic uremic syndrome—a type of kidney failure—as well as chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, and neurological complications.

Inspection, Discarding, and Kitchen Sanitation

Because the recalled items possess a long shelf life, federal agencies urge consumers, retailers, and food service operators to inspect refrigerators and freezers immediately. Anyone possessing the affected merchandise is advised to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Individuals who have stored portions of the cheese without original packaging should throw out the product if its identity cannot be confirmed.

Photo: fda.gov

The FDA also stresses the importance of environmental sanitation. Anyone who handled the recalled items should carefully clean and sanitize refrigerators, containers, and kitchen surfaces that may have come into contact with the cheese to prevent cross-contamination. Patients who consumed the brand and developed compatible symptoms are advised to contact a healthcare provider immediately.