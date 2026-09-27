Bolivia vs Paraguay: Confirmed Lineups and Match Preview (September 28, 2026)

Bolivia and Paraguay face off in an international fixture at Audi Field, bringing together two South American sides known for an open, attacking style of play. Scheduled for kickoff at 3:30 a.m. on September 28, 2026, the matchup carries considerable attention given the history of high-scoring encounters between the two national teams.

Recent form tilts slightly in favor of Paraguay heading into the neutral-venue fixture. Across their last five head-to-head meetings, Paraguay has claimed two victories, while Bolivia has secured one win, alongside two draws. Their previous encounters include a 2-2 draw on November 20, 2024, a 1-0 victory for Paraguay on October 18, 2023, a 4-0 win for Bolivia on October 15, 2021, a 3-1 win for Paraguay on June 15, 2021, and a 2-2 draw on November 18, 2020.

Team Form and Tactical Outlook

Bolivia enters the contest at Audi Field looking to steady its performances following a challenging run. In their last five outings across competitions, the Bolivian side recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats.

Paraguay, guided by manager Gustavo Alfaro, organizes in a 5-4-1 tactical setup. Both squads’ preference for proactive attacking play points toward an open contest from the opening whistle.

Confirmed Starting Lineups

The official team sheets confirm the following selections for both federations:

Bolivia Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Guillermo Viscarra (23); Diego Medina (3), Efraín Morales (5), Roberto Fernández (17), Gabriel Villamíl (15); Fernando Nava (11), Héctor Cuéllar (6), Carlos Melgar (20), Gastón Olveira (22); Juan Cáceres (4).

Bolivia Substitutes: Gerónimo Govia (12), Rodrigo Banegas (1), Marcelo Torrez (22), Damián Medina (8), Yumar Rocha (21), Richard Gómez (19), Oscar López (16), Leonardo Viviani (13), Jesús Maraude (18).

Paraguay Starting XI (5-4-1): Andrés Cubas (14), Gustavo Gómez (15), Alejandro Maidana (26); Miguel Almirón (10), Julio Enciso (19), Robert Morales (21).

Paraguay Substitutes: Orlando Gil (12), Santiago Rojas (1), Cléver Ferreira (5), José Canale (13), Junior Alonso (6), Alan Benítez (2), Gustavo Caballero (24), Hugo Quintana (16), Matías Galarza (23).

With squads finalized and tactical blueprints set, both teams prepare for the early-morning kickoff at Audi Field as they pursue crucial international points.