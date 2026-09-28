Lachie Neale and New Girlfriend Emma Field Go Public After AFL Grand Final Win

Following the Brisbane Lions’ AFL Grand Final victory, Lachie Neale’s new partner, Emma Field, made her most prominent public appearance yet at the MCG. Wearing a customised “NEALE 9” jacket in the stands, Field later shared a post-match celebratory photo with Neale, marking their first official couples photo on Instagram amid a turbulent backdrop involving Neale’s estranged wife, Jules Neale.

The MCG Public Debut and Social Media Confirmation

The 29-year-old Queensland advertising professional watched the premiership decider from the stands before joining the post-match celebrations on the turf. Dressed in a bespoke jumper featuring Neale’s squad number, Field documented the afternoon for her social media following. But the definitive statement arrived after the final siren when she published a photograph embracing the dual Brownlow Medallist, who still wore his match jersey and premiership medallion.

The public display formalises a relationship that was initially soft-launched earlier in the month via Instagram stories. Neale previously shared a solo portrait of Field on a balcony, which she subsequently reposted with heart-hands emojis. The romance has drawn significant public curiosity, particularly given the high-profile nature of Neale’s recent separation from his estranged wife, Jules Neale.

Parallel Loyalties on Grand Final Day

Grand final day also highlighted the sharp divisions following the breakdown of Neale's marriage. Hours before the opening bounce, Jules Neale posted an image to Instagram Stories posing alongside a friend while draped in a Fremantle Dockers scarf. The playful nod to his former club contrasted sharply with last year’s premiership celebrations, where Jules celebrated Brisbane’s victory alongside Tess Crosley.

The dynamics within the player partner community shifted dramatically in August when Jules revealed publicly on a podcast that she discovered an ongoing four-month affair between Neale and her close friend, Tess Crosley. Crosley subsequently addressed the fallout in an interview on the Daily Mail’s podcast The Debrief, acknowledging poor decisions while asserting her character. Neale issued a public apology for letting his family down, while Jules has since relocated back to Perth with the former couple’s two children.

Entity / Individual Role / Affiliation Recent Development Lachie Neale Brisbane Lions Midfielder Won the 2026 AFL Grand Final and closed his career chapter with Brisbane. Emma Field Queensland Advertising Professional Made her public debut as Neale’s partner at the MCG in a custom “NEALE 9” jacket. Jules Neale Neale’s Estranged Wife Publicly supported Fremantle on grand final day before returning to Perth with their children. Tess Crosley Former Friend of Jules Neale Addressed the fallout from the affair via media appearances earlier in August.

Overcoming Suspension and Tribunal Hurdles

Neale’s path to the grand final turf required surviving severe disciplinary turbulence. The veteran midfielder faced a one-match suspension handed down over an off-the-ball strike involving Jack Ginnivan. However, the Brisbane Lions legal team successfully challenged the sanction at the AFL Appeals Board.

The successful overturn cleared Neale to take his place in the side, though hostile crowds made their feelings known during both the Friday grand final parade and Saturday’s fixture at the MCG. Despite receiving boos from sections of the crowd, Neale delivered on the field, sealing a turbulent campaign with another premiership medal before turning his attention to his next career move and his emerging relationship with Field.

Lachie Neale exits Brisbane amid personal restructuring

Lachie Neale exits Brisbane amid immense sporting success and profound personal restructuring. As Field steps firmly into the public spotlight alongside the veteran player, the transition marks a definitive end to one era of the midfielder’s life and the turbulent beginning of another.