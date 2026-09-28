IDF kills Hamas member who abducted Noa Argamani from Nova festival

이스라엘군(IDF)과 국내 정보기관 신베트(Shin Bet)는 가자지구 중부 누세이라트에 대한 공습에서 노바 음악축제 현장에서 이스라엘인 노아 아르가마니를 오토바이로 납치했던 하마스 대원 사헤르 니달 라트피 사크르를 사살했다고 발표했다. Sakr, who drove the motorcycle during the October 7, 2023 attack, was targeted by a precision drone strike in Nuseirat.

The Fatal Strike in Nuseirat and the Shadow of October 7

The operation that ended Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr’s life unfolded on the streets of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, alongside military forces, tracked Sakr before a precision aerial strike neutralized him. Israeli authorities subsequently released video footage showing the precise drone engagement followed by local bystanders gathering to cover his remains with a cloth.

On that morning, Sakr operated the motorcycle that violently separated Noa Argamani from her partner, Avinatan Or, during the raids on the desert music festival near the Gaza border. Video footage of Argamani desperately reaching back toward her partner while screaming in Arabic and Hebrew captured the visceral terror of the assault, broadcasting a harrowing window into the attacks across global social media channels.

Military officials indicated that Sakr maintained operational ties with international jihadist factions operating inside the Gaza Strip. Beyond his direct role in the initial abductions, intelligence assessments place Sakr at the center of ongoing weapons procurement networks for Hamas throughout the multi-year conflict, alongside active planning for fresh attacks targeting Israeli military personnel and civilians.

From the Depths of Captivity to Global Advocacy

While her captor’s path ended in a dusty Gaza street, Noa Argamani’s journey over the past three years has taken her from subterranean tunnels to the highest chambers of international diplomacy. Following her abduction, Argamani endured 245 days of harsh captivity before a high-risk daytime rescue mission known as Operation Arnon freed her alongside three other hostages on June 8, 2024.

The rescue operation triggered intense urban combat. Since her physical liberation, Argamani has stepped onto the global stage to bear witness to the realities of hostage life.

Her testimony has spanned major international institutions. In February 2025, she addressed the United Nations Security Council, bringing firsthand accounts of her months in confinement to global policymakers. She also traveled to Tokyo to brief G7 diplomatic envoys and undertook speaking engagements across five major American university cities. In those forums, she recounted her constant fear of execution and her lingering trauma.

“Every night when I fell asleep, I thought it might be the last night of my life,” Argamani testified, describing an environment of absolute psychological terror. She repeatedly urged international leaders to prioritize sweeping agreements to secure the release of remaining captives.

Key Milestones in the Case of Noa Argamani and Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr Date Event October 7, 2023 Noa Argamani abducted from Nova music festival by Hamas operatives, including Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr. June 8, 2024 Argamani rescued alongside three other hostages during Israeli special forces’ Operation Arnon in Gaza. February 2025 Argamani testifies before the United Nations Security Council regarding her 245 days of captivity. August 2025 IDF and Shin Bet officially confirm the operations of ‘Nili’, a dedicated unit tracking October 7 participants. September 26, 2026 Saher Nidal Latfi Sakr killed in an IDF and Shin Bet precision drone strike in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

The Institutional Pursuit: Operation Nili and Ongoing Security Realities

The precision strike against Sakr highlights a wider, methodical intelligence campaign directed by Israel’s defense apparatus. In August 2025, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet formally acknowledged the existence of “Nili,” a specialized military and intelligence unit created expressly to hunt down and eliminate every individual who took part in the planning, execution, or detention phases of the October 7 attacks.

Even amid shifting phases of combat and technical ceasefires in the strip, units like Nili continue to operate under a mandate of retroactive accountability. Intelligence units have also targeted other high-profile figures within the militant infrastructure. Notably, a separate strike in northern Gaza neutralized Muhammad Hamad Muhammad Gabain, a Hamas military commander.