ShinyHunters Claims Hack of Sensitive FBI Medical Data

The hacking group ShinyHunters claims to have compromised internal FBI systems, allegedly exposing sensitive medical records belonging to approximately 60,000 current and former personnel. Reports from the BBC indicate that the leaked files include service fitness evaluations, which contain names, addresses, and other personal details of agents.

The data allegedly obtained by the hackers includes blood and urine test results, as well as doctors’ notes documenting specific health conditions, such as high cholesterol levels and allergies to shellfish and bananas. ShinyHunters provided samples to journalists that appear to contain names, addresses, phone numbers, badge numbers, job titles, and information regarding spouses.

Alleged Access to FBI Systems

ShinyHunters asserts that it gained unauthorized access to multiple agency systems, specifically naming FBI MedLink, which stores medical data, and FBI BEAST, which is utilized for conducting background checks on employees and applicants. The group claims these actions were taken to retaliate against the FBI for allegedly spreading false information regarding the group.

Hacking group ShinyHunters allegedly stole up to 3TB of sensitive FBI data

The FBI has not confirmed these claims regarding the breach of medical systems. The agency has acknowledged a security incident involving systems related to FBIJobs and is currently investigating whether its own IT environment or that of a third-party provider was compromised.

Demands and Potential Exposure

The group’s demands are not financial. Instead, they are pressuring the FBI to retract or remove a warning published in May that labels ShinyHunters as false and defamatory. The hackers have threatened to publish the stolen data within five days if their requirements are not met.

While the FBI has not yet confirmed the full scope of the information accessed or identified the specific individuals affected, they advise current and former employees, as well as applicants, to remain vigilant. The agency recommends that individuals monitor FBI.gov for updates, update their passwords, and enable two-factor authentication to protect against potential phishing or impersonation attempts by cybercriminals.