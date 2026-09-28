US Citizen Hospitalized After ICE Encounter in Naples Manor Seeks Justice

Isael Trejo, a U.S. citizen, is seeking justice after a confrontation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Naples Manor, Florida, left him hospitalized. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening while Trejo was at a food truck near a scene where agents had detained an individual.

According to Trejo, a crowd had gathered to protest the arrest when tensions escalated. Trejo stated that agents were pointing weapons at the crowd and warning people to move away. Fearing the agents’ aggressive approach, Trejo attempted to run from the scene. He alleges that an ICE agent knocked him down during the pursuit.

The Confrontation and Injuries

Trejo reported that he was punched in the ribs multiple times after being taken to the ground. He stated that he attempted to inform the agents of his citizenship, but due to his limited English proficiency, he was not understood. Following the physical altercation, Trejo said he was pepper-sprayed while in custody.

Upon his release without charges, Trejo sought medical attention. Doctors diagnosed him with a collapsed lung that required oxygen assistance, as well as fractured and strained ribs. He also sustained various scratches on his body during the encounter. Trejo, who moved back to Florida in 2023 and provided a U.S. passport as proof of his citizenship, claims that when he requested medical help while in custody, an agent laughed at him.

Seeking Accountability

In the aftermath of the incident, Trejo has expressed his intent to pursue justice for the treatment he received. I’m demanding justice for what happened to me, Trejo said. He characterized the actions of the agents as lacking compassion.

ICE has not yet provided a response to requests for information regarding the reasons for Trejo’s detention. Trejo is currently recovering from his injuries.