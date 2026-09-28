Larry Thomas adds VIP profile to casting directory USActors.com

Larry Thomas, the actor best known for his Primetime Emmy-nominated turn as the iconic “Soup Nazi” on Seinfeld, has launched a new VIP profile on USActors.com. The platform, which functions as a nationwide directory for casting directors, producers, and filmmakers, now features the Brooklyn-born actor to help bridge his decades of experience with active casting searches across the United States.

Career Highlights and Industry Presence

Thomas, who booked his breakout role as Yev Kassem in 1995 after improvising the famous line No soup for you! , maintains a robust professional resume beyond his most recognizable character. His public listings include approximately 80 acting credits, spanning television appearances such as Arrested Development, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Scrubs, as well as feature films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Angel with a Gun (2024). In addition to his on-screen work, Thomas has pursued projects as a writer and director and has toured in a stage production of The Odd Couple.

Utilizing the VIP Directory

The VIP profile on USActors.com is designed to assist productions in identifying performers who offer both industry recognition and a deep catalog of independent film work. By hosting his profile on the site, Thomas provides casting directors with a centralized location to review his history—from his 1996 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series to his ongoing convention and food-truck appearances.