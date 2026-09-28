Shein Second-Quarter Profit Falls 67% on Higher Costs and EU Fees

Fast-fashion Shein reported an adjusted net profit of $228 million for the second quarter ending June, representing a 67% decline year-over-year.

Profit falls as EU parcel fees impact sales Profit Collapse: Adjusted net profit fell 67% to $228 million, dragging the net profit margin down to 2.1% from 6.2% a year earlier.

Adjusted net profit fell 67% to $228 million, dragging the net profit margin down to 2.1% from 6.2% a year earlier. Regulatory Pressures: European sales dropped 13.9% to $3.77 billion ahead of new 3-euro parcel fees implemented by the European Union.

European sales dropped 13.9% to $3.77 billion ahead of new 3-euro parcel fees implemented by the European Union. Strategic Pivot: CEO Yangtian Xu announced plans to shift focus toward higher-priced apparel categories and brand acquisitions to repair margins.

Earnings Collapse and Margin Squeeze on Global Air Freight

The latest quarterly disclosures from Shein (0625.HK) indicate that rapid international expansion is encountering steep financial hurdles. Adjusted net profit dropped sharply to $228 million for the period, down from the prior year’s figures. The company’s net profit margin contracted to 2.1%, compared to 6.2% previously.

Behind the margin squeeze lies a sharp spike in operational expenditures. Ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East drove up jet fuel and freight costs for the platform, which relies heavily on air freight to ship low-cost apparel directly to global consumers. Fulfillment costs surged 18.1%, outpacing external projections and alarming market analysts.

Regional Declines in Europe and the United States

Revenue figures across primary Western markets contracted during the second quarter. Shein reported total global revenue of $11.08 billion, up a meager 0.9% year-over-year as growth in Latin America cushioned domestic shortfalls. US revenue fell 6% to $2.5 billion, while European revenue dropped 13.9% to $3.77 billion.

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The European slump occurred as the company hiked prices and cut online advertising in anticipation of regulatory changes. The European Union instituted 3-euro fees on low-value e-commerce parcels starting July 1, applying per product category and compounding costs for multi-item orders. An additional 2-euro handling fee is scheduled for implementation on November 1, threatening further strain.

Financial Metric Q2 Results YoY Change / Comparison Total Revenue $11.08 Billion +0.9% YoY Adjusted Net Profit $228 Million -67% YoY Net Profit Margin 2.1% Down from 6.2% Europe Revenue $3.77 Billion -13.9% YoY US Revenue $2.5 Billion -6.0% YoY

Market Reception and Share Price Decline

Investors reacted negatively to the financial disclosures, extending losses since the company’s September 1 trading debut in Hong Kong. Shares of Shein have dropped 27.3% from their initial offer price of HK$48.56 apiece. Analysts at Jefferies noted that earnings landed more than 10% below the low end of the range implied by the corporate prospectus, pointing to fulfillment expenses as a primary vulnerability.

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Commenting on the broader earnings trajectory, analysts highlighted that cost pressures accelerated even before the European Union’s new parcel tariffs took effect.

Strategic Shifts Toward Higher Price Points and Logistics Expansion

In response to contracting margins, Shein CEO and Chair Yangtian Xu outlined a strategic pivot toward higher-priced apparel lines. The company intends to expand its family of brands, potentially through acquisitions, to raise the overall average selling price across its platform.

Simultaneously, the retailer is scaling up its European supply chain infrastructure. Shein has invested in warehouse space in Poland, operating a logistics hub in Wroclaw spanning 740,000 square metres, supplemented by an additional 66,000 square metres leased through industrial real estate firm CTP earlier this year. These investments aim to position inventory closer to European consumers, mitigating long-distance air freight dependencies as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.