Blackpink’s Lisa Debuts “SaWaDiKa” Live at the 2026 MTV VMAs

Blackpink star Lisa delivered her first live performance of the single “SaWaDiKa” at the 2026 MTV VMAs, arriving onstage via a tuk-tuk and opening with martial arts-inspired choreography. The solo artist, who also secured the Best Pop award for her track “Dream,” holds four nominations at the ceremony.

Staging the Solo Debut and Cultural Homages

The performance marked a major milestone for the K-pop star, bringing the single released on September 3 directly to the MTV VMAs stage for its live debut. Lisa explained the title’s meaning—which translates to “hello” in Thai—during a September 17 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. To emphasize her roots, the elaborate set featured a mini homage to Thai culture with a tuk-tuk brought directly onto the stage, paired with high-energy, martial arts-inspired choreography.

Fans quickly shared clips of the staging across social media platforms as the night unfolded. The performance follows a busy promotional window that included a trip to the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her documentary, Always Lalisa.

Category / Track Status / Result Associated Event “Dream” (Best Pop) Won 2026 MTV VMAs Opening “SaWaDiKa” Live Debut 2026 MTV VMAs Performance Blackpink (“Jump” & Best Group) Nominated 2026 MTV VMAs Nominations Solo Nominations Total Four Nods 2026 MTV VMAs

Awards Tally and Upcoming Residency Roadmap

Lisa entered the 2026 ceremony with four solo nominations, while her group, Blackpink, secured two additional nods, including Best Group and Best K-pop for “Jump.” Early in the evening, Lisa’s track “Dream” claimed the award for Best Pop. Alongside Best Pop, she remains in the running for Best K-pop, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

With the VMAs appearance concluding, attention turns immediately to her live schedule. Lisa is set to perform at her upcoming Las Vegas residency, which officially begins in November.

Reflecting on Personal Roots and Tributes

Speaking to Reuters during the Toronto Film Festival, Lisa shared details about a pre-performance ritual rooted in her family history. She explained that she invites her late grandfather and her dance teacher, Teacher Nok, to join her in spirit backstage.

LISA Performs “SaWaDiKa” LIVE at MTV VMAs 2026 | LISA Full Performance

“I’m super close with my grandpa and during COVID, I couldn’t go back, and that’s when he passed away,” Lisa told Reuters. “He was always my biggest supporter; he always believed in me. And teacher Nok, I think he’s one of the key people that made me, me today. I just want to invite them to come and see me perform because he didn’t have a chance to see me here today, so that’s why I’m always like, ‘Hey, come watch me. I’m gonna do this here, just watch.’ I feel like they’re my guardian angels.”

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