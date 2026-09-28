Preserving the Past: Lakewood Celebrates 50 Years of Cider Days and Heritage Apples

Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is hosting its 50th annual Cider Days festival on October 3–4, 2026. The event commemorates the region’s agricultural history, specifically the “Fruit Belt” era of the Front Range. Attendees can participate in apple pressing, historical demonstrations, and trebuchet launches, highlighting the preservation of local heritage apple varieties.

From Rural Orchard to Suburban Development

Lakewood’s transformation from a rural outpost of Jefferson County to a post-World War II suburb nearly erased its identity as a premier apple-growing hub. Before the rapid subdivision of the mid-20th century, the area between Wadsworth Boulevard and Kipling Street—particularly along West 13th Avenue—was dense with orchards. These trees were not merely aesthetic additions; they were the backbone of an early agritourism model, pioneered by settlers like Valentine Devinny, who turned his ranch near West 6th Avenue and Wadsworth into a “you-pick-it” operation as early as 1890.

The logistics of the era relied on the Denver and Intermountain Railroad, which ferried city dwellers from Denver to the orchards for harvest days. Today, that logistical ghost is still visible in the urban infrastructure, as the Regional Transportation District’s (RTD) W Line to Golden largely mirrors the historical rail route, serving as a transit-oriented reminder of the region’s agricultural past.

Photo: hoodline.com

The DNA Mapping of Heritage Varieties

As the suburban sprawl integrated these orchards into residential backyards, many of the original apple varieties—such as Beacon, Cortland, Jonathan, and Macintosh—became isolated fragments of a lost agricultural network. Matt Wilgenbusch, a landscape architect and local preservationist, has turned his own property into a living archive. By working with specialized laboratories in Washington, Wilgenbusch utilizes DNA sequencing to identify heritage trees that have survived in private yards since the early 20th century.

By cataloging these heritage specimens and propagating them through grafting, residents are essentially running a decentralized, open-source preservation project for Colorado’s pomological history.

Photo: lakewoodco.gov

Fifty Years of Cider Days Engineering

The Cider Days festival has served as the primary public interface for this history for half a century. While the event maintains a traditional focus, the 2026 milestone introduces a full-scale trebuchet for launching discarded, non-edible apples—a mechanical addition that highlights the physics of historical siege engines applied to agricultural waste management. The festival grounds at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park will also feature blacksmithing demonstrations and antique cider presses, which rely on mechanical advantage rather than modern electrical processing.

The city has structured the event to handle high demand, with tickets released in mid-August. Because on-site parking is constrained, organizers are emphasizing the use of the aforementioned W Line, rideshares, and a dedicated bike valet service to manage the logistics of the influx of visitors.

Fruit Belt 50th anniversary event at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park