Author Katherine Reay to Visit Rowan Public Library for New Novel Launch

Rowan Public Library (RPL) will host national bestselling author Katherine Reay at its Headquarters branch in Salisbury on Friday, October 9, 2026. The free event begins at 2 p.m. to celebrate the launch of Reay’s latest novel, “The Undercover Bookshop.”

Doors at the library, located at 201 West Fisher Street, will open at 1:30 p.m. No registration is required for the program, which will be followed by a light reception and a book signing. Fred & June’s Books of Mooresville will be on-site selling copies of the new novel and other titles by Reay while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to pre-order books through the bookseller’s website or by calling 833-761-2543.

About the New Novel

“The Undercover Bookshop,” which releases October 6, is a work of historical fiction set in the English village of Great Rollright in 1950. The story follows amateur sleuth and mystery reader Gemma Brown, who begins to suspect that her neighbor, a village baker named Ursula, may be a Soviet spy. Reay noted that the post-WWII setting offers a sense of hope, stating, I feel as though England’s recovery days post WWII — this novel takes place five years after the war’s end — read as a time of change and questions, much like our world and time right now.

Author Background and Community Engagement

Reay has authored 12 novels and one work of non-fiction. While she is known for contemporary works such as “Dear Mr. Knightley” and “The Printed Letter Bookshop,” her recent transition into historical fiction has included the NPR “Must Read” selection “The Berlin Letters.” Reay described her writing process as an immersive experience involving extensive research into the time periods and people she depicts.