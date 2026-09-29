Sylvester Stallone Discusses I Play Rocky Biopic and Rocky V Recut

Sylvester Stallone Faces the Mirror: His Candid Reaction to the Rocky Biopic

Sylvester Stallone is speaking out about I Play Rocky, the upcoming biopic that chronicles the production of his 1976 breakout hit. During a promotional event for his new memoir, The Steps, at the 92NY on Monday, the actor expressed a mix of bemusement and professional respect for the project, which stars Anthony Ippolito as a young Stallone.

The film, directed by Peter Farrelly, garnered significant buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. For Stallone, however, the experience of seeing his own life story treated as historical record is a surreal one. “I’m not dead yet. Aren’t we jumping the gun a little bit?” he quipped to the audience, noting that he has remained entirely hands-off regarding the production, offering only an open invitation for Ippolito to reach out with questions.

The Surreal Experience of Watching One’s Own Likeness

Stallone’s reaction to seeing Ippolito on screen was one of immediate, jarring recognition. He admitted that the resemblance was so striking in certain shots that he had to call his daughter over to confirm what he was seeing. “I actually thought it was me the first moment; there were a couple of angles. I go to my daughter and say, ‘That’s unbelievable,'” he remarked.

The process of observing another actor inhabit his younger self also provided a moment of self-reflection for the star. Watching Ippolito’s performance, Stallone found himself questioning his own long-held mannerisms. “I go, ‘Do I talk like that?’ Now I get it. Now I get it,” he said, acknowledging the strange mirror effect of the biopic medium. Yet, he maintains a healthy distance from the project, emphasizing that the creative team behind I Play Rocky undertook the challenge entirely on their own terms.

Stallone’s Unfinished Business with the Rocky Franchise

While I Play Rocky looks back at the genesis of his career, Stallone is currently preoccupied with correcting what he views as a misstep in his later work. Specifically, he is lobbying Amazon for the opportunity to recut 1990’s Rocky V, a film he described as “a thorn in my side.” The actor expressed deep regret over the creative direction of that installment, admitting that he “took his foot off the gas” during production.

He cited a lack of directorial oversight and an ill-advised attempt to cater to the audience’s expectations at the time as the primary reasons for his dissatisfaction. “It bothers me to death,” Stallone confessed. While he is realistic about the potential outcome of a recut—noting that it wouldn’t necessarily be “great”—he believes it would at least be “acceptable.”

The Evolution of Hollywood and the Death of the Original

Beyond his own history, Stallone offered a sobering assessment of the modern film industry when asked if he could achieve the same success today. His outlook is pessimistic, rooted in the belief that the current “ideology” of Hollywood is fundamentally incompatible with the kind of storytelling that propelled him to stardom.

Stallone argued that the industry’s obsession with remakes and reboots fails to account for the specific “social climate” that gave birth to classics like The Godfather. “Today, you couldn’t cast the film,” he noted, explaining that the ethnicity, look, and cultural ethos of those original projects were products of a singular moment in time. He views contemporary action cinema as largely “anachronistic,” suggesting that the mindset of today’s actors and studios lacks the foundation that made his early work resonate with audiences.

As Stallone moves into this next chapter with the release of The Steps on Tuesday, his reflections serve as a reminder of the gap between the mythic status of his characters and the reality of the man who created them. He remains a fixture of the industry, but one who is increasingly wary of how Hollywood chooses to package its history. What do you think—is there value in revisiting the past through biopics, or does the industry rely too heavily on the ghosts of its own successes?