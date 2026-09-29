Jonathan Cahn passenger involved in physical altercation on flight

Messianic Rabbi and author Jonathan Cahn was involved in a mid-air physical altercation on September 3, when a fellow passenger on an American Airlines flight became violent, forcing an emergency landing in Baltimore. Cahn, who was traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark, described the incident as a sudden and aggressive encounter that followed two hours of otherwise amicable conversation.

The Incident on Flight 618

The disturbance occurred in the first-class cabin of American Airlines Flight 618. According to reports, the individual identified as 67-year-old Arthur “Layne” Lundeen, a real estate broker from Tucson, Arizona, had been seated next to Cahn. Witnesses and Cahn himself noted that the initial portion of the flight was uneventful, with the two men engaging in friendly dialogue regarding their families, careers, and Cahn’s professional work as an author and minister.

He Attacked Me—Then Remembered NOTHING | Jonathan Cahn

The situation shifted abruptly when the conversation turned to religious topics. Cahn stated that after he shared his background as a believer in Jesus and referenced his latest book, The Altar of Pergamon, Lundeen’s demeanor underwent a rapid transformation. Cahn described the shift as moving from “light to dark” in a split second, alleging that the passenger began to exhibit violent behavior.

Richard Olenick, another passenger on the flight, corroborated the intensity of the event, noting that he and another traveler intervened when the situation escalated. Olenick reported that he witnessed the passenger attempting to strangle someone. “He was in the process of strangling that other passenger with his hands around his throat,” Olenick said. During the struggle, the passenger reportedly shouted that the aircraft was going to crash.

Legal Consequences and Official Response

Following the physical confrontation, the flight crew diverted the plane to Baltimore. Upon landing, Maryland Transportation Authority Police took Lundeen into custody. He has since faced charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

During a subsequent court appearance, Lundeen testified that he had no recollection of the events that transpired on the aircraft. “I don’t know what happened,” Lundeen told a Maryland judge. “I can remember right now looking at the guy next to me, and I can, I can remember sitting there and talking to him, and I don’t remember landing.”

The incident has drawn attention from federal authorities, with reports indicating that the FBI has been looking into the conduct that took place in the air. Long Realty, the firm previously affiliated with Lundeen, confirmed that they have ended their professional relationship with him following the incident.

Perspectives on the Disturbance

Cahn, the leader of the Hope of the World ministry and Beth Israel Worship Center, has characterized the event as a spiritual confrontation. In interviews following the flight, he emphasized the sudden nature of the passenger’s transition, maintaining that the physical aggression was linked to the subject matter of his writing and his theological discussions.

While the legal proceedings against Lundeen remain active, the incident has prompted a broader discussion among those involved regarding the nature of the outburst. As of the latest reports, the case remains under the jurisdiction of the Maryland judicial system.