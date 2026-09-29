Tributes Paid to Young Bandsman, 22, Killed in Tragic Accident

Stephen Park, a 22-year-old bandsman from Aghalee, Co Antrim, tragically passed away following an accident on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Engaged to be married to his fiancee Rachel, he was widely remembered by loved ones and the Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band as an absolute gentleman of deep faith and character.

A Lifelong Dedication to Family, Faith, and Music

Stephen Park was deeply committed to his community, his family, and his music. Hailing from Aghalee in County Antrim, the 22-year-old was widely known for his involvement with the Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band based in Keady, County Armagh. Just days before his untimely death, Stephen traveled to London to participate in a parade, standing shoulder to shoulder with his fellow bandsmen.

Band members paid heartfelt tributes to Stephen following the tragedy. They described him as a top-class bandsman who approached every practice, parade, and band event with humility, quiet dedication, and a minimum of fuss. Rather than seeking the spotlight, he was remembered as a dependable and genuine presence in the back row of the band.

“Stephen was committed in everything he did and quietly went about his business,” band representatives shared in an online tribute. “Above all, Stephen was an absolute gentleman. A popular gentle giant in our back row, you would always find him in the same form – a smile, a laugh and the love of God flowing through him.”

Mourned by Loved Ones and the Wider Community

Beyond his musical endeavors, Stephen shared a close life with his fiancee Rachel, with whom he was eagerly planning his upcoming wedding. His sudden passing has left an irreplaceable void among his family, friends, and peers.

Stephen is survived by his grieving parents, Alistair and Denise, his sister Rachel, and his fiancee Rachel. He is also deeply mourned by his grandparents—David and Mildred, and Robert and Olive—alongside a wide and supportive family circle.

Funeral Arrangements and Memorial Details Detail Information Date of Passing Thursday, September 24, 2026 Age 22 Service of Thanksgiving Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM Location Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church Interment Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension Memorial Donations Deborah House Project via Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors

A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Stephen’s life is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, at 1:00 PM at Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at the Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any memorial donations be directed toward the Deborah House Project, handled via Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors. As the community gathers to remember a young man taken far too soon, the overwhelming sentiment remains one of enduring respect for a life defined by quiet kindness, steadfast loyalty, and deep faith.