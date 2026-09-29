Badminton Club Uzwil Starts NLA Season with 7-1 Victory Over Courrendlin

The Badmintonclub Uzwil opened the National League A (NLA) season in dominant fashion, routing league debutants BC Courrendlin 7-1 in Niederuzwil.

Fresh Recruits Ignite the Uzwil Roster

The headline story of the opening fixture centered on Uzwil’s aggressive summer recruitment strategy. Lorrain Joliat, a 22-year-old Swiss national player who crossed over from Yverdon, faced an immediate emotional test against his former youth club, Courrendlin. Joliat passed with flying colors, securing clinical victories in both the men’s doubles and men’s singles.

The youth movement extended across genders and borders. Nineteen-year-old Gaëlle Fux, boasting prior NLA experience with her parent club Brig, comfortably claimed the women’s doubles rubber. Meanwhile, newly signed Danish import Laerke Hvid delivered an immediate return on investment by sweeping both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories, anchoring the team’s tactical spine alongside veteran leadership.

Homegrown Talent Supplements Elite Signings

Beyond the marquee transfers, Uzwil’s talent pipeline proved its mettle on opening day. Eighteen-year-old Sanna Germann dictated the tempo in the women’s singles to pick up a victory, while 20-year-old Liano Panza added two points to the board through disciplined execution in the men’s doubles and mixed discipline.

Chief Coach Iztok Utrosa watched his young side dismantle the Jura visitors with relative tactical comfort. Reflecting on the squad’s chemistry and depth, Utrosa noted, The young troupe is already a real joy. The atmosphere is excellent. The lone blemish on an otherwise spotless sheet was Rinoy Manavalan dropping a men’s singles match, preventing a clean sweep.

NLA Fixture Breakdown: Uzwil vs. Courrendlin

Discipline Uzwil Representatives Courrendlin Opponents Result / Match Winner First Men’s Singles Victor Svendsen Courrendlin Entry Uzwil (Svendsen) Second Men’s Singles Lorrain Joliat Courrendlin Entry Uzwil (Joliat) Third Men’s Singles Rinoy Manavalan Courrendlin Entry Courrendlin Women’s Singles Sanna Germann Courrendlin Entry Uzwil (Germann) Men’s Doubles Victor Svendsen / Lorrain Joliat Courrendlin Pair Uzwil (Svendsen/Joliat) Women’s Doubles Gaëlle Fux / Larch White Courrendlin Pair Uzwil (Fuchs/White) Mixed Doubles Liano Panza / Larch White Courrendlin Pair Uzwil (Panza/White)

Calibrating Expectations Ahead of Heavyweight Clashes

Despite the emphatic 7-1 scoreline, the front office is refusing to pop the champagne early. Courrendlin is competing in the NLA for the first time in club history, meaning the fixture offered little in the way of a true barometer for championship contention. The real litmus test awaits as Uzwil prepares for tactical showdowns against established top-tier contenders.

Utrosa will soon have even more tactical flexibility at his disposal. Dutch specialist Robin Tabeling and newly acquired Danish recruit Kristofer Kolding are waiting in reserve, ready to slot into upcoming rotations. With an embarrassment of riches across both singles and doubles pairings, the directive from the coaching staff remains singular and uncompromising: The playoffs must be our goal.

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