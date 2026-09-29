Chile and Chili’s Taqueria Closes Tallahassee Location After Immigration Raid

Chile and Chili’s Taqueria has officially shuttered its Tennessee Street location in Tallahassee following an immigration enforcement operation at the restaurant this past Friday. The business confirmed the permanent closure on social media, directing its customer base to continue patronizing its remaining location at the mall.

The closure follows an incident that the restaurant reports was an immigration raid captured on its own security surveillance equipment.

Chile and Chili's Taqueria closes Tennessee Street location after immigration raid; protest planned

Restaurant closure follows reported immigration enforcement

Following the Friday incident, a GoFundMe page—which appears to have been established by the business—was created to assist those affected. The fundraiser states that, “Several families in our community have been left facing an incredibly difficult and uncertain time. Loved ones who helped provide for their households are no longer there, leaving families struggling to meet their most basic needs.”

An initial version of the online fundraiser, which has since been edited, noted that at least three workers were taken into custody during the operation. The post further alleged that the remaining staff members resigned from their positions at the Tennessee Street site due to fear. Efforts to reach the business owner for comment regarding the specific circumstances of the closure and the status of the staff have not been successful.

Law enforcement involvement remains unconfirmed

Several agencies have been contacted to clarify which authorities participated in the operation. A representative for the Tallahassee Police Department stated they would look into the matter, but no confirmation of agency involvement had been provided by the time of publication. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office explicitly confirmed that their agency had no role in the operation.

Inquiries sent to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) media team regarding the number of individuals detained and the nature of the enforcement action remain unanswered. Requests for comment sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol’s main media line have not yet yielded a response.

Planned protest targets local immigration enforcement policies

In response to the closure and the detentions, the immigrant rights organization Tallahassee Community Area Response Equipo (TCARE) has announced plans for a public demonstration. The group is calling for Florida law enforcement agencies to sever ties with federal immigration authorities.

Isabel Ruano, a co-coordinator for TCARE, emphasized the group’s stance on the enforcement actions occurring in the region. “We are demanding that Florida changes course when it comes to immigration enforcement because every day we see pictures of workers, workers on work uniforms, being taken away,” Ruano said. “These are simple people that go to work every day.”

The protest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 30, at 6:30 p.m. This latest raid follows last year’s protests in Leon County over local 287(g) agreements.

The situation remains fluid as the community awaits further information from the agencies involved. There are no currently scheduled public statements from local authorities regarding the specific legal or operational details of the Friday event.