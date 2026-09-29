Eagles vs. Bears Score, Live Updates: Case Keenum to Start for Chicago Over Tyson Bagent with Caleb Williams Injured

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is set to start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, stepping in for the injured Caleb Williams. While backup Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol, coach Ben Johnson has opted for the veteran Keenum, who has not started a regular-season game since December 2023.

The decision to start the 38-year-old Keenum marks a shift for the Bears as they manage a challenging injury report. Franchise centerpiece Caleb Williams was ruled out for the Week 3 matchup after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. According to team reporting, the injury is expected to sideline the rookie for three to four weeks.

Ben Johnson’s Choice of Keenum Over Bagent

While Tyson Bagent was available after clearing concussion protocol on Sunday, coach Ben Johnson indicated a preference for the veteran presence Keenum provides. Bagent, who saw action in Week 2 following Williams’ departure, missed significant practice time throughout the week due to his injury. Johnson noted that while the two quarterbacks offer different skill sets, the decision was rooted in the preparation Keenum managed while working with the first-team offense.

“There’s a different skill set, obviously. One guy’s a little bit more mobile than the other, and yet both are very cerebral players. I know they’ll be mentally prepared for the game, and we’ll see what it looks like. But there’s a reason why Tyson was the backup as we ended camp, and we felt good about who he is as a player and what he can bring to the table to this offense.” Bears Coach Ben Johnson Backs Case Keenum With Caleb Williams Out vs. Eagles Ben Johnson

Keenum’s arrival in Chicago was facilitated by his existing relationship with Johnson. The veteran quarterback, who is in his 14th NFL season, admitted he was considering retirement last year before the two connected. Since joining the team, he has functioned primarily as a mentor and depth piece, a role that challenged the Bears’ depth after the injuries to Williams and Bagent.

Fan Reaction to Keenum’s Arrival

As Keenum arrived at Soldier Field on Monday, his appearance triggered a wave of humorous social media commentary. Observers noted his distinct, understated attire, which many fans compared to that of a stereotypical Midwestern dad.

Eagles’ Doctor Jesse Morse Offers Injury Update on Barkley Ahead of Titans Game

One fan commented: Looking like an angry dad at a parent teacher conference whew.

Another remarked: Case Keenum is dressed like Joe Midwestern Dad. For all us dads who make that same grunt getting up from the sofa, we are rooting for you tonight.

Others joked that he looked like he was on his way to go narrate Deadliest catch.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the “dad outfit” discourse, there is genuine curiosity regarding Keenum’s readiness. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, and the Bears’ offense—which scored 59 points in Week 1—struggled significantly in their most recent outing, managing only three points.

Photo: si.com

Betting Markets and Team Outlook

The injury to Williams has had a measurable impact on the game’s betting lines. Caesars Sportsbook head of football Joey Feazel told Sports Illustrated that the market accounts for Williams’ absence as being worth roughly six points to both the spread and the total. Following the news of the injury, the line moved from the Bears being 1.5-point favorites heading into Week 2 to the Eagles currently favored by 3.5 points.

Chicago Bears Bring Back Veteran Cornerback Amid Tyrique Stevenson Injury Concerns

Expert analysis: Bears QB Case Keenum to start against Eagles

The Bears are looking to rely on a strong ground game to support Keenum. Running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have combined for 316 rushing yards through the first two games. An effective rushing attack could provide Keenum with the shorter, more manageable throws needed to stabilize the offense as he makes his 67th career NFL start. The team remains focused on the immediate challenge of facing an unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles squad at home.