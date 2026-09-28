Gag Concert’ 22nd Class Comedians Share Memories of Late Park Ji-sun on ‘Zzanhan Bro

The 22nd cohort of comedians from KBS 2TV’s Gag Concert has broken a silence surrounding the late comedian Park Ji-sun. Speaking on the YouTube channel 짠한형 신동엽 on the 28th, cast members shared how they now share memories more openly after years of grief-induced avoidance.
Gag Concert comedians honor Park Ji-sun with annual traditions
- The Reunion Break: The 22nd generation of Gag Concert comedians stopped gathering after Park Ji-sun’s passing in November 2020 because casual group chat conversations felt impossible.
- Annual Traditions: Despite the initial heavy silence, the group eventually established a yearly tradition and regularly visit the late comedian’s father.
- A Shift in Tone: Comedian Yang Sang-guk helped break the taboo by suggesting they actively celebrate and discuss Park, a shift reinforced by Shin Dong-yeop.
Breaking Silence Over Early Loss
For the comedians who came up through the 22nd open-recruitment class of KBS television’s comedy stable, the loss of colleague Park Ji-sun on November 2, 2020, created an unspoken boundary. Park passed away at the age of 36, leaving her peers grappling with grief. During a broadcast of Shin Dong-yeop’s web variety series, 짠한형 신동엽, the cast gathered for a reunion titled “Gag Concert 22nd Generation Total Assembly Legend 22nd MT.”
As the conversation drifted toward past broadcasting days and shared struggles, the atmosphere naturally shifted to quieter reflections. Shin Dong-yeop, who maintained personal ties with Park during her lifetime, admitted to being deeply shocked by her death. Turning to the group, Shin noted that the impact on her direct contemporaries must have been heavier.
Comedian Song Jun-geun highlighted the personal proximity within the group, pointing out that fellow cast member Kim Hyo-in had been particularly close to Park, frequently acting as a confidante during their active years.
Managing Grief and Rebuilding the Class Bond
Park Sung-kwang opened up about the emotional paralysis that gripped the cohort following the tragedy. “That’s the point in time,” Park explained regarding the group’s prolonged absence from social gatherings. “When Ji-sun left, we couldn’t get together anymore. It was hard to have joyful conversations in the group chat room.”
Yet, time and a deliberate shift in perspective helped heal the fracture. Jo Yoon-ho noted that the group eventually committed to gathering once a year. Song added that the cohort has maintained ties with Park’s family, continuing to visit her father to ensure the connection remains unbroken.
The turning point for how the group processed their shared history came from within. Park Sung-kwang recalled that for a long time, mentioning Park’s name felt forbidden—an instinctive avoidance mechanism among the peers. The dynamic shifted when Yang Sang-guk challenged the avoidance, asking the group why they were refusing to speak her name and urging them to honor her memory through laughter and shared stories instead.
Reframing Remembrance in Korean Comedy Culture
Shin Dong-yeop validated the group’s eventual pivot toward open remembrance, agreeing that talking about departed colleagues comfortably is a healthier path. Shin noted that laughing more and actively celebrating a peer’s legacy aligns better with what the individual would have wanted.
|Detail
|Record / Fact
|Platform & Date
|YouTube channel 짠한형 신동엽, 28th
|Featured Comedians
|Park Sung-kwang, Song Jun-geun, Jo Yoon-ho, Yang Sang-guk, Kim Hyo-in (mentioned)
|Core Subject
|Remembering late colleague Park Ji-sun and overcoming post-tragedy separation
|Ongoing Traditions
|Annual gatherings and visits to the late comedian’s father