Gag Concert’ 22nd Class Comedians Share Memories of Late Park Ji-sun on ‘Zzanhan Bro

The 22nd cohort of comedians from KBS 2TV’s Gag Concert has broken a silence surrounding the late comedian Park Ji-sun. Speaking on the YouTube channel 짠한형 신동엽 on the 28th, cast members shared how they now share memories more openly after years of grief-induced avoidance.

Breaking Silence Over Early Loss

For the comedians who came up through the 22nd open-recruitment class of KBS television’s comedy stable, the loss of colleague Park Ji-sun on November 2, 2020, created an unspoken boundary. Park passed away at the age of 36, leaving her peers grappling with grief. During a broadcast of Shin Dong-yeop’s web variety series, 짠한형 신동엽, the cast gathered for a reunion titled “Gag Concert 22nd Generation Total Assembly Legend 22nd MT.”

As the conversation drifted toward past broadcasting days and shared struggles, the atmosphere naturally shifted to quieter reflections. Shin Dong-yeop, who maintained personal ties with Park during her lifetime, admitted to being deeply shocked by her death. Turning to the group, Shin noted that the impact on her direct contemporaries must have been heavier.

Comedian Song Jun-geun highlighted the personal proximity within the group, pointing out that fellow cast member Kim Hyo-in had been particularly close to Park, frequently acting as a confidante during their active years.