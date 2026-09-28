Peter Maffay and Johannes Oerding Release Collaborative Country Album “Nashville

German musicians Peter Maffay and Johannes Oerding are releasing a collaborative album titled “Nashville” on October 2, 2026. The project consists of ten duets that blend country and blues music with the distinct identities of the two artists.

The album was recorded over five days in the spring of 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. The duo worked with local session musicians to create a “handgemachtes” (handmade) sound. Oerding stated that every tone on the record was played live, noting, Kein Netz, kein doppelter Boden!

Cross-generational Collaboration

The project brings together two musicians from different generations: the 77-year-old Maffay, born in Romania and residing in Southern Germany, and the 44-year-old Oerding from Hamburg. Both artists share a passion for country-rock, blues, and narrative music. Maffay recalled that his early professional encounters with Oerding were perfekt .

Peter Maffay & Johannes Oerding – Dir gehört die Welt (Lyric Video) | Nashville

Oerding described Maffay as a fantastic musician and the most successful German solo artist , adding that collaborating with the legend is particularly special for him as a younger musician and fan.

Themes and Musical Style

The tracks on “Nashville” range from upbeat rhythms designed for clapping along to more reflective themes. In the song “Nach Hause,” the artists explore the shared experiences of life on the road and parting from loved ones. Another track, “Sisyphos,” delivers a political message through country beats, with lyrics that call for peace and declare, Wir geben niemals auf!

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The album also includes a mood-boosting track titled “Kneipen-Skiffle,” which the sources describe as a piece of country cliché. According to Oerding, while the sound is inspired by the Nashville country world, the foundation of the compositions and lyrics remains the specific identity of Maffay and Oerding.