Canada to reduce US defense reliance by partnering with Korea and Europe

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has signaled a significant shift in national defense strategy, explicitly stating that Canada must reduce its reliance on the United States.

The Calculus of Sovereign Defense

Geopolitics shifted late last week when Prime Minister Mark Carney openly acknowledged the necessity of preparing for extreme scenarios regarding the U.S.-Canada relationship. In an interview published on the 27th, Carney addressed the "tail risk" of the U.S. using its military power against Canada—a prospect he characterized as a responsibility for any leader to consider, even if it is outside the baseline expectation.

But there is a catch. While Carney maintains a direct line of communication with President Donald Trump, he is clear that personal rapport cannot replace systemic independence. For the Canadian administration, the current focus is not on dismantling the U.S. alliance but on insulating Canadian sovereignty from the volatility of trade-based coercion and shifting political winds in Washington.

IT'S HAPPENING: CANADA JOINS EUROPE'S DEFENSE PLAN As Carney CUTS U.S. DEPENDENCE

Breaking the Dependency Cycle

The Prime Minister’s pivot toward “diversification” is rooted in tangible vulnerabilities. Carney pointed specifically to the Starlink satellite network, noting that the arbitrary disruption of satellite connectivity demonstrated that relying on a single American provider poses an unacceptable risk to national infrastructure. This realization has effectively ended the debate over whether Canada requires its own sovereign capabilities.

By 2028, Canada plans to utilize low-Earth orbit satellite constellations launched by the domestic firm Telesat. This is not a solitary endeavor. Carney is actively courting European and South Korean defense and technology sectors to aggregate the scale necessary to build a credible alternative to the current U.S.-centric defense architecture. By aligning with these middle powers, Ottawa aims to avoid being “threatened or trapped” by the demands of a single superpower.

Geopolitical Alignment and Economic Pragmatism

Carney’s strategy reflects a pragmatic, albeit cautious, approach to the global order. While he emphasizes the need to move away from total reliance on the U.S. dollar and American defense supply chains, he is not advocating for a complete decoupling. The administration remains committed to cooperation in clean energy and finance, even as it draws a hard line against deep integration in AI and defense.

Strategic Focus Policy Direction Defense Infrastructure Diversification away from U.S. monopoly (e.g., F-35, Starlink) International Partners Deepening ties with Europe and South Korea Economic Stance Resisting U.S. trade-based domestic policy interference Financial Strategy Reducing reliance on U.S. dollar-only systems

Here is why that matters: Canada sits in a position similar to South Korea—a mid-sized power deeply integrated into the U.S. security umbrella but increasingly wary of the cost of that integration. As Carney noted, the goal is not to antagonize Washington, but to build enough domestic and multilateral capacity to remain an effective, rather than a subservient, partner. As he put it, “We will be stronger, and therefore we will be a better partner to the U.S.”

The Future of Middle-Power Diplomacy

Carney’s diplomatic philosophy centers on the idea of “choosing your battles.” He argues that modern heads of state must be willing to speak plainly to the leaders of major powers, including the U.S., China, and India. This is a departure from traditional, quieter diplomacy, reflecting a world where economic integration is increasingly used as a tool of statecraft.

As the international community watches this shift, the question remains whether other middle powers will follow the Canadian model. If Ottawa successfully manages the transition toward a more diversified defense and technological base, it could provide a blueprint for other nations seeking to hedge their bets against a fluctuating global hegemon. For now, the message from Ottawa is clear: sovereignty is not a static gift, but a capability that must be actively, and sometimes aggressively, maintained.

How do you view this shift toward “strategic autonomy” for middle-power nations? Does this move strengthen the stability of the global order, or does it risk further fragmentation?