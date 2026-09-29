Woolworths to relocate New Zealand customer care operations to Sydney

Woolworths will relocate its New Zealand customer care operations to Sydney, a decision impacting over 100 roles. Following a formal consultation process, the retail giant confirmed the move to centralize support services, citing a strategy to simplify operations, remove duplicated overheads, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Woolworths Shifts New Zealand Customer Support to Sydney

Strategic Implications for Woolworths Operations

The consolidation of the customer care network follows a period of financial growth for the supermarket operator. In its annual results for the year ending June 2026, Woolworths reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $163 million, representing an 8.8% increase year-over-year. By integrating the New Zealand support function into the established Sydney network, the company aims to eliminate duplicated overheads.

The company has stated it is currently working on one-on-one redeployment strategies for affected staff, including the ring-fencing of vacant roles across its supermarket network, supply chain, and broader business.

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The Bottom Line: Strategic Takeaways

Operational Efficiency: The move represents a shift toward centralized service models to reduce duplicated overheads, following an 8.8% EBIT growth in the 2026 fiscal year.

The move represents a shift toward centralized service models to reduce duplicated overheads, following an 8.8% EBIT growth in the 2026 fiscal year. Labor Impact: Around 130 roles could be lost in New Zealand, with the company attempting to mitigate internal friction through targeted redeployment and vacancy ring-fencing.

Around 130 roles could be lost in New Zealand, with the company attempting to mitigate internal friction through targeted redeployment and vacancy ring-fencing. Market Perception: The decision has drawn criticism, with union representatives labeling the move as a prioritization of savings over local workforce retention.

Financial Context and Sector Performance

Metric Reporting Period Performance EBIT Year to June 2026 $163 Million EBIT Growth (YoY) Year to June 2026 +8.8% Impacted Roles Over 100 Positions

Management Response to Union Opposition

The Workers First union has characterized the relocation as a short-sighted maneuver, arguing that the company is effectively turning its back on a country it has extracted mega-profits from. Rudd Hughes, the deputy secretary of Workers First, described the move as an “insult” to both the workforce and the local consumer base.

In response, Mark Wolfenden, Woolworths NZ director of digital & eCommerce, acknowledged the difficulty of the decision. He maintained that while the company adjusted its approach based on feedback gathered during the consultation period, the core elements of the proposal—specifically the integration with the Sydney-based support network—would proceed as planned to ensure long-term sustainability.

Future Trajectory for Retail Support Models

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.