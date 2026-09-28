Russian Drone Strike Hits National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv

On Monday, September 28, 2026, a Russian jet-powered drone directly struck the headquarters of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv, killing at least one person and injuring six others. Education and Science Minister Andrii Butenko confirmed that the midday blast sparked a severe fire inside the academic facility as emergency crews raced to rescue trapped occupants.

A Direct Hit on Kyiv’s Scientific Core

The strike occurred at approximately 13:30 local time without any military targets located in the immediate vicinity, according to a spokesperson from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) who spoke with Euronews on the ground. Video footage circulating from the site revealed heavy smoke, shattered masonry, and structural damage engulfing parts of the institution as firefighters battled the blaze. Education Minister Andrii Butenko condemned the attack, stating on social media that Moscow aims to intimidate educators, scientists, and children while dismantling educational infrastructure.

Here is why that matters for the capital’s wider civilian population: the assault on the Academy was only part of a broader, deadly day of aerial bombardments across Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that Monday’s strikes across the capital injured 19 people, including three children. Overnight bombardments within the wider Kyiv oblast claimed three additional lives—including an Azerbaijani citizen—and left eight others wounded.

Russian strike hits central Kyiv: One killed in attack on Academy of Sciences building

Escalating Strikes Across Regions

The violence extended far beyond Kyiv’s city limits. In the eastern city of Dnipro, a separate drone attack killed three people and wounded twelve others, igniting an administrative building and trapping residents on upper floors before emergency personnel executed rescues. Across the entire country, local authorities noted that Monday’s waves of attacks resulted in at least seven deaths and dozens of injuries.

But there is a catch regarding the shifting momentum on the ground. Ukrainian forces have increasingly retaliated by targeting domestic defense manufacturing and logistics inside Russian territory. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian units struck two defense plants in the Tula and Voronezh regions overnight, alongside petroleum infrastructure in Krasnodar over a 24-hour window. Kyiv also initiated sanctions targeting drone-launch facilities in Kaluga and Oryol, while striking an operational target in the Black Sea and engaging occupying forces directly in Bryansk.

Photo: it.euronews.com

Summary of Casualties and Retaliatory Strikes (September 28, 2026) Location Incident Type Casualties Reported Kyiv (Academy of Sciences) Jet-powered drone strike 1 dead, 6 injured Kyiv Oblast (Overnight) Attacks 3 dead, 8 injured Kyiv City (Total daily toll) Air raids 19 injured (including 3 children) Dnipro Drone strike on administrative building 3 dead, 12 injured Tula and Voronezh Regions (Russia) Ukrainian counter-strikes Targeted defense manufacturing plants

The Looming Winter Infrastructure Threat

This latest surge in drone warfare precedes the anticipated winter offensive by Russian forces targeting Ukraine’s power grid and foundational utility networks. By relentlessly striking administrative, educational, and scientific hubs, the Kremlin continues its strategy of wearing down civilian resilience as cold weather approaches.

As recovery efforts continue at the charred remains of the Academy of Sciences, the immediate humanitarian challenge involves stabilizing injured civilians and reinforcing air defense capabilities over urban centers.