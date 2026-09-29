UEFA Nations League Round 2: France Edges Belgium, Italy Dominates Turkey

France secured a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, courtesy of an 88th-minute solo strike by Olise. The win maintains France’s perfect start in Group A1 under manager Zidane, while leaving Belgium counterpart Van Bommel searching for his first defeat.

Zidane’s Low-Block Test and Olise’s Late Breakthrough

Both Belgium and France entered their second-round fixture following opening victories, but the match in Brussels initially offered spectators a stark minimum of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

For the large majority of the contest, the tactical chess match locked both sides into a stalemate. But the tape of the final minutes told a decisive story of individual brilliance. In the 88th minute, Olise received the ball deep in his own half, drove past retreating defenders, and capped off a stunning individual run with a precise, low-driven shot tucked neatly inside the far post.

France vs Belgium Highlights 1-0 MICHAEL OLISE Goal ! 🇫🇷🔥 UEFA Nations League 2026/27

The strike handed Zidane his second victory since taking over the French national team bench. Conversely, Van Bommel suffered his first managerial setback with the Belgian side, undone late by a breakdown in defensive transition coverage.

Group A1 Standings and Surrounding European Action

Following the weekend fixtures, France sits at the summit of Group A1 with a maximum of six points from two matches and a pristine defensive record. Italy bounced back impressively in the same group, defeating Turkey 4-1 in Bursa after securing a commanding 3-0 advantage inside the first half.

Photo: europesays.com

The Italian victory featured a historic milestone: 21-year-old Inter Milan forward Francesco Esposito scored shortly after the break, playing alongside his older brother Sebastian. It marked the first time the Azzurri fielded a brotherly duo in their starting lineup in 111 years.

Team Played Won Drawn Lost Goals Points France 2 2 0 0 2:0 6 Itálie 2 1 0 1 4:3 3 Belgie 2 1 0 1 2:1 3 Turecko 2 0 0 2 1:5 0

Broader Continental Results Across the Leagues

Action across the other groups highlighted contrasting fortunes for visiting sides. In Group B4, Sweden maintained a 100% record by overcoming Poland 3-1 in Solna, bolstered by goals from Nygren, Ayari via a well-executed corner routine, and Gyökeres. Bosnia and Herzegovina sit two points behind the Scandinavian side following a 4-2 victory on the road against Romania, highlighted by a headed goal from former Liberec midfielder Mahmić.

FULL: France Coach Zidane Holds Post-Match Presser After France Beat Belgium | Nations League | AD1Z

Meanwhile, fixtures in Group B2 saw stalemates in both Tbilisi and Belfast, as Georgia drew 0-0 with Ukraine and Northern Ireland played out a scoreless draw against Hungary, leaving the group tightly contested at the early stage of the tournament.

The Road Ahead for Group Leaders

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