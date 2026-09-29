UEFA Nations League Round 2: France Edges Belgium, Italy Dominates Turkey

France secured a hard-fought 1-0 away victory against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League, courtesy of an 88th-minute solo strike by Olise. The win maintains France’s perfect start in Group A1 under manager Zidane, while leaving Belgium counterpart Van Bommel searching for his first defeat.
Zidane’s Low-Block Test and Olise’s Late Breakthrough
Both Belgium and France entered their second-round fixture following opening victories, but the match in Brussels initially offered spectators a stark minimum of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.
For the large majority of the contest, the tactical chess match locked both sides into a stalemate. But the tape of the final minutes told a decisive story of individual brilliance. In the 88th minute, Olise received the ball deep in his own half, drove past retreating defenders, and capped off a stunning individual run with a precise, low-driven shot tucked neatly inside the far post.
The strike handed Zidane his second victory since taking over the French national team bench. Conversely, Van Bommel suffered his first managerial setback with the Belgian side, undone late by a breakdown in defensive transition coverage.
Group A1 Standings and Surrounding European Action
Following the weekend fixtures, France sits at the summit of Group A1 with a maximum of six points from two matches and a pristine defensive record. Italy bounced back impressively in the same group, defeating Turkey 4-1 in Bursa after securing a commanding 3-0 advantage inside the first half.
The Italian victory featured a historic milestone: 21-year-old Inter Milan forward Francesco Esposito scored shortly after the break, playing alongside his older brother Sebastian. It marked the first time the Azzurri fielded a brotherly duo in their starting lineup in 111 years.
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goals
|Points
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2:0
|6
|Itálie
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4:3
|3
|Belgie
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2:1
|3
|Turecko
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1:5
|0
Broader Continental Results Across the Leagues
Action across the other groups highlighted contrasting fortunes for visiting sides. In Group B4, Sweden maintained a 100% record by overcoming Poland 3-1 in Solna, bolstered by goals from Nygren, Ayari via a well-executed corner routine, and Gyökeres. Bosnia and Herzegovina sit two points behind the Scandinavian side following a 4-2 victory on the road against Romania, highlighted by a headed goal from former Liberec midfielder Mahmić.
Meanwhile, fixtures in Group B2 saw stalemates in both Tbilisi and Belfast, as Georgia drew 0-0 with Ukraine and Northern Ireland played out a scoreless draw against Hungary, leaving the group tightly contested at the early stage of the tournament.
The Road Ahead for Group Leaders
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