Pope Leo XIV concluded a four-day visit to France on September 28, 2026, balancing pastoral appearances with high-level diplomacy in the birthplace of the European Union. Drawing massive crowds in Paris, Lourdes, and Metz, the U.S.-born pontiff urged international reconciliation and cautioned against military rearmament amid renewed European conflict.

Stepping into an increasingly prominent global role, Pope Leo wrapped up his whirlwind French itinerary in Metz, an intellectual cradle of continental integration. The journey brought together massive religious gatherings and pointed political messaging, showcasing a pontiff who moves fluidly between spiritual leadership and elder statesmanship.

Massive Crowds Draw 800,000 Faithful in Paris

The U.S.-born pope drew enthusiastic throngs throughout his four-day pastoral tour, demonstrating a strong pull among believers and younger generations. In Paris, an outdoor Mass drew 800,000 faithful, marking the largest crowd in the capital since the country’s World Cup victory in 2018. Just a night earlier, the 71-year-old leader managed to easily pack a stadium with 80,000 roaring young people.

The itinerary also included a torchlit procession Sunday in Lourdes, France, and concluded in Metz with a service at the Cathedral of St. Stephen. Official figures from local authorities indicated that roughly 35,000 individuals participated in the cathedral Mass and filled the surrounding streets and adjacent zones. French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, attended the religious service as well, notwithstanding France’s strict institutional separation between church and state. Mayor Francois Grosdidier of Metz welcomed Pope Leo, offering the pontiff several presents including a wooden tennis racket, given the holy father’s passion for the sport. Entering the cathedral, the pope also signed the guestbook, in which he wrote: May the peace of God reign always in the city of Metz and in the hearts of all people.

Photo: Washington Post

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Paris for first state visit to France

Diplomatic Messaging and Warnings Against Rearmament in Metz

Speaking near the historically disputed border with Germany, Pope Leo delivered stark warnings against modern conflict and the illusion of military build-ups. Addressing the return of warfare to Europe without explicitly mentioning Ukraine, the pontiff advocated for bravery during negotiations and a readiness to sacrifice certain positions to achieve the greater good of peace.

Photo: OSV News

the search for peace in Europe, as throughout the world, must not be confused with a naive form of pacifism. Pope Leo XIV

Amid pressure from President Donald Trump for NATO members to increase their defense expenditures, Leo recognized the validity of security worries while cautioning against the false belief that military buildups provide the solution. Observers noted the distinct diplomatic weight of his addresses. Claude Dargent, a Paris-based expert on religion and politics, observed: We're now dealing with a pope I'd describe more as a diplomat. In April, when Trump openly criticized the pope as WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy, Leo appeared unbowed, saying he had “no fear,” though he has since sought to lower the tone and refrained from fanning the flames of a feud with the White House.

Pope Leo XIV celebrates open-air Mass in Paris for 700,000 people

Addressing European Integration and the Legacy of Robert Schuman

Significant symbolism was attached to the pontiff’s consecutive speeches, which were hosted in a conference venue bearing the name of Robert Schuman—the late French foreign minister, a principal architect of the European Union, and a current candidate for Catholic sainthood. Praising the bloc’s historical achievement, Pope Leo heralding its success at tearing down walls that were dividing it.

In his homily at the Cathedral of St. Stephen, the pope urged the region’s inhabitants to let go of revenge and retaliation, and instead seek the path of reconciliation and peace. Celebrating Mass, the pope said that Jesus’ call to turn the other cheek may seem to some as a sign of weakness, or a concession to evil, but that is not the case.

Pope Leo XIV Visits Lourdes to Meet Clergy Abuse Survivors

Those of you, who are the children of this land torn apart in the past by fratricidal conflicts, know full well that it is not true that those who seek revenge are stronger than those who forgive. It is not true that those who refuse to yield are stronger than those who seek reconciliation. It is not true that those who walk away are stronger than those who face the challenge of walking together. Pope Leo XIV

When asked to clarify his previous remarks during a press conference aboard his return flight to Rome, he refrained from giving specific details, yet his visits to Africa and Spain earlier in April and June had already established Leo as a resolute and emotionally resonant spiritual figure capable of inspiring massive crowds.