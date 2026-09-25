Pope Leo XIV arrives in Paris for first state visit to France

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Paris on September 25, 2026, marking the first papal state visit to France since 2008. Greeted at Paris-Orly Airport by French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, the Chicago-born pontiff’s arrival was celebrated across the country as church bells rang out for seven minutes. The visit immediately set a rigorous diplomatic and pastoral schedule addressing contemporary European and global challenges, while drawing intense public attention and major municipal disruptions.

## Élysée Palace Discussions and Civic Reception

Following his arrival, Pope Leo XIV traveled to the Élysée Palace for a scheduled 11:00 am meeting with President Macron, delayed slightly by traffic. Before an audience of approximately 500 people—including Catholic dignitaries, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, and National Assembly head Yaël Braun-Pivet—Macron welcomed the pontiff, calling it “a great honour and a great joy for France.”

During their closed-door talks at the presidential palace, Macron and the pope addressed artificial intelligence, climate change, end-of-life care, and the protection of children, alongside broader European and international affairs. Former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe posted on X that the visit was an immense honor for the country, emphasizing that the pope’s message transcends the spiritual to advocate for dialogue, peace, and hope amid multiplying conflicts.

Following the palace addresses, the pope’s packed Friday itinerary includes a 2:30 pm keynote speech at UNESCO headquarters. From there, the popemobile is scheduled to depart for Notre-Dame Cathedral, where Pope Leo XIV will celebrate Vespers and deliver a homily at 5:30 pm. The evening will conclude at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis for a 9:00 pm prayer vigil with youths before the pontiff departs the stadium at 10:30 pm. On Sunday, the pontiff is scheduled to visit Lourdes to meet with seven victims of sexual abuse committed by members of the French clergy.

## Urban Disruption and Media Stance

The high-profile visit has prompted sweeping security and logistical measures across the French capital. Paris transit operator RATP announced the closure of 23 métro and commuter train (RER) stations across Friday and Saturday, accompanied by network-wide disruptions and the cordoning off of several central city streets.

Amidst the tight security and intense national focus, Pope Leo XIV also addressed the press during his travels. Responding to questions regarding media restrictions at the White House under the Trump administration, the pontiff affirmed the essential role of journalists and stated that reporters are welcome to cover him.