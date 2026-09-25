German Jewish Leaders Urge Parties to Reject Die Linke Coalition

Following the far-left Die Linke’s electoral victory in Berlin, Jewish leaders are urgently calling on Germany’s center-left parties to reject any coalition bringing the party into power. Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, warns this political shift threatens social cohesion and Jewish life across the capital.

Berlin’s Political Earthquake and the Rise of Die Linke

The German capital woke up to a transformed political environment this week following a stunning electoral outcome. Die Linke captured 25.7 percent of the vote in Sunday’s Berlin state election, more than doubling its support from the previous cycle and finishing comfortably ahead of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which secured 18.8 percent. Meanwhile, the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) claimed roughly 16 percent, marking its strongest-ever showing in a Berlin state election.

Here is why that matters for the mechanics of governance: Die Linke is now actively pursuing a three-way coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens. If successful, this alliance would command 97 of the 162 seats in the legislature, paving the way for Die Linke to lead the German capital for the first time. Elif Eralp, the daughter of Turkish immigrants and the party’s leader, stands to become Berlin’s first mayor from her party.

But there is a severe political friction point. The prospect of an Eralp-led administration has triggered immediate alarm from community leaders who point to internal controversies regarding antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric within the party ranks.

The Central Council of Jews Sounds the Alarm

Josef Schuster did not mince words when addressing the potential alliance between the SPD, the Greens, and Die Linke. He cautioned that bringing the far-left party into the Red City Hall normalizes rhetoric that deeply endangers the safety of Jewish residents.

“The SPD and the Greens must understand that by paving the way for the Left Party to enter Berlin’s state government and, ultimately, the Red City Hall, they are putting social cohesion and Jewish life in the capital at risk,” Schuster stated. He accused Die Linke of fostering a systematic pattern that downplays antisemitism by disguising hostile rhetoric as legitimate political activism.

Photo: israelhayom.com

This anxiety is echoed by former party insiders. Andreas Büttner, Brandenburg’s Commissioner for Combating Antisemitism, left Die Linke in March precisely over its institutional handling of hostility toward Jews and Israel. Speaking to the German Press Agency, Büttner noted that the party’s national leadership refuses to acknowledge an internal crisis, creating profound insecurity for Jewish communities who currently view Die Linke as the greatest threat within the political system.

Berlin State Election Results and Legislative Seat Projections Political Party Vote Share (%) Key Figures & Context Die Linke 25.7% Led by Elif Eralp; seeking a three-way coalition with SPD and Greens. Christian Democratic Union (CDU) 18.8% Previously governed the city since 2023; led locally by Stefan Evers. Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) approx. 16.0% Recorded its strongest-ever showing in a Berlin state election. The Greens 14.3% Potential coalition partner holding sway over upcoming government talks. Social Democratic Party (SPD) 12.1% Suffered its worst result in the city’s history while remaining a crucial coalition kingmaker.

Controversies and the Debate Over Foreign Policy Stances

The debate extends far beyond domestic housing policies—such as Die Linke’s pledge to expropriate apartments owned by major real estate corporations. Foreign policy and Middle East stances remain central flashpoints dividing potential coalition partners.

BERLIN: Nach Linken-Wahlsieg! "Mein Postfach ist übergelaufen!" Jetzt schlägt die Polizei Alarm!

Critics frequently point to federal-level rhetoric, where party leadership has applied terms like “genocide” to Israeli military actions in Gaza, alongside controversies surrounding youth wing conferences and local district branches. Tensions flared further during election night celebrations in the Neukölln district, where figures including Issa Rammo, identified as the head of the Rammo clan, and pro-Hamas activist Ibrahim Ibrahim were spotted celebrating near party officials—prompting swift attempts by the party leadership to distance themselves.

As coalition negotiations unfold across Berlin, center-left leaders in the SPD and the Greens face immense pressure from both civil society and political competitors. They must weigh the arithmetic of parliamentary majority against the profound warnings issued by Germany’s Jewish community leaders regarding the future of civic safety in the capital.