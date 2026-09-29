Baltimore Ravens Defeat Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in Rio

Baltimore Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in the first NFL game at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on September 28, 2026. Tyler Loop kicked a game-winning 56-yard field goal with one second remaining, capping a dramatic final seven seconds that saw Dallas tie the game before Baltimore’s decisive response.

The National Football League staged its first NFL game at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium. 72,792 spectators witnessed a high-stakes showcase that bridged American athletic entertainment with South America’s cathedral of football. And Rio delivered a thriller.

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With mere ticks remaining on the clock, the contest appeared destined for overtime. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted a 23-yard field goal to knot the score at 31-31. The drive had been kept alive by a crucial pass-interference penalty called against Ravens defender Nate Wiggins. But Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson engineered a masterclass in clock management with just a single second left on the game clock.

Jackson fired a 27-yard completion to Zay Flowers, immediately burning Baltimore’s final timeout. That sequence set the stage for second-year kicker Tyler Loop. Stepping onto the Maracanã turf under immense pressure, Loop launched a 56-yard field goal straight through the uprights as time expired. The kick secured a 34-31 victory and sparked wild celebrations as Ravens players mobbed their kicker while the Cowboys stood stunned on the pitch.

Match Summary: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Metric Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys Final Score 34 31 Deciding Play 56-yard FG (Tyler Loop) 23-yard FG (Brandon Aubrey) Attendance 72,792 (Maracanã Stadium) Key Passing Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers (27 yds) Brandon Aubrey (Late Game-Tying FG)

Faith Rewarded After Prior Heartbreak

For Loop, the game-winning kick represents a remarkable redemption arc. The Ravens maintained trust in the young kicker despite a rocky developmental path. That loyalty survived a costly missed field goal during the previous season that cost Baltimore the playoffs, alongside an uneven preparation and a blocked kick earlier in week two.

Yet the triumph was far from a one-man effort. Baltimore’s defense stiffened when it mattered most, neutralizing a potential Cowboys touchdown threat in the dying moments. Meanwhile, Jackson orchestrated an offense that repeatedly found vital yardage. Together, the unit banished lingering demons from past narrow defeats in crunch-time scenarios.

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