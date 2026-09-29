Prabowo Visits Megawati to Express Condolences Over Guruh Soekarnoputra’s Passing

On Monday, September 28, 2026, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited the Jakarta residence of the fifth Indonesian president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, to offer personal condolences following the death of Mohammad Guruh Irianto Soekarnoputra, the youngest son of Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno.

Essential Takeaways From the Presidential Visit The Occasion: President Prabowo Subianto traveled to Megawati Soekarnoputri’s residence on Monday, September 28, 2026, to pay his respects.

President Prabowo Subianto traveled to Megawati Soekarnoputri’s residence on Monday, September 28, 2026, to pay his respects. The Loss: The visit served as a formal expression of grief over the passing of Guruh Soekarnoputra, who died on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the age of 73.

The visit served as a formal expression of grief over the passing of Guruh Soekarnoputra, who died on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the age of 73. High-Level Attendance: Key political figures, including House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, accompanied the president.

A Solemn Meeting at the Capital Residence

Politics in Jakarta paused on Monday, September 28, 2026, as President Prabowo Subianto arrived for a call of condolence. According to official communications released via Instagram by Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, the head of state sought out the fifth president of the republic to express deep sorrow over the loss of her younger brother.

Mohammad Guruh Irianto Soekarnoputra passed away earlier in the weekend, on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 4:16 AM. The 73-year-old artist and politician had been undergoing intensive medical care at MRCCC Siloam Hospitals Semanggi in Jakarta prior to his death. His remains were subsequently laid to rest at the Karet Bivak Public Cemetery in Jakarta.

Delegations and Family Present for the Condolences

During the visit, Prabowo sat alongside Megawati Soekarnoputri in official photographs, where the two leaders discussed matters in a serious tone. The president was flanked by a delegation of state officials, including Minister of State Secretariat Prasetyo Hadi, House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

Prabowo's Moment of Meeting with Megawati, Conveying Condolences on the Passing of Guruh Soekarno…

On the receiving side, Megawati was joined by her daughter, House Speaker Puan Maharani, alongside House Budget Committee Chair Said Abdullah. The gathering brought together key figures to mark the passing of one of the members of the Soekarno family.

A Look at the Memorial Timeline and Figures

Event Date Key Details Passing of Guruh Soekarnoputra September 26, 2026 Died at 04:16 WIB at MRCCC Siloam Hospitals Semanggi at age 73. Burial at Karet Bivak Late September 2026 Laid to rest at TPU Karet Bivak. Presidential Condolence Visit September 28, 2026 President Prabowo Subianto visited Megawati Soekarnoputri’s Jakarta home.

Reflecting on a Cultural Legacy

Guruh Soekarnoputra’s life extended beyond traditional politics; he was recognized as a cultural figure and artist.