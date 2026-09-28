France Edge Belgium 1-0 as Olise Secures Nations League Win for Zidane

Michael Olise’s Late Heroics Secure Vital Win for France in Brussels

France secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium this Monday, with substitute Michael Olise providing the decisive moment in the 88th minute. The win, coming during the second matchday of the Nations League, places Zinédine Zidane’s side at the summit of group A.

A Bold Experiment in Tactical Rotation

Zinédine Zidane opted for a radical departure from the side that edged past Turkey last Friday, introducing nine changes to his starting eleven. The selection featured debuts for Diouf, Jacquet, and Da Cunha, alongside Estéban Lepaul’s first start. This mass infusion of new talent—three debutants in a single fixture—was a first since Laurent Blanc launched six new players against Norway on August 11, 2010, which followed the aftermath of the 2010 World Cup.

Belgium vs France 0-1 Highlights 🔥 MICHAEL OLISE Goal ! 🇫🇷🔥 UEFA Nations League 2026/27

Despite the lack of experience, the French side demonstrated remarkable cohesion. They controlled 64% of possession and dominated the early exchanges, with Doué rattling the crossbar and Lepaul forcing Lammens into early intervention. By the interval, the statistics painted a picture of French superiority, with nine shots to Belgium’s five, yet the scoreline remained stubbornly locked at 0-0.

The Battle of Transitions and Resilience

While France dictated the tempo, Mark van Bommel’s Belgian side remained a constant threat on the break. The pace of Godts, a new arrival at Paris, caused persistent friction in the French defensive transitions throughout the first half. The second period saw a more frenetic pace, with Maignan forced into a series of crucial saves against Lukébakio to keep the French goal untouched.

Zinedine Zidane crazy reaction to Michael Olise goal vs Belgium vs France, Zidane crazy celebration

As the match neared its conclusion, the game became a tense stalemate. The introduction of Dembélé, Cherki, and Michael Olise was intended to break the deadlock, yet Belgium’s defensive resolve appeared to hold firm under mounting pressure. However, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 88th minute when Olise drove home a left-footed strike to seal the result.

Building Momentum Toward the Italy Clash

The atmosphere on the sidelines was palpable, with the manager seen visibly elated by the late goal. This result provides the momentum necessary as the team prepares for their upcoming fixture against Italy this Friday.

The match holds additional significance for Zidane, as the meeting with Italy will take place at the Stade de France. The venue remains synonymous with his career, specifically his two-goal performance in the 1998 World Cup final. Following the Italian test, the current international cycle will conclude on October 5 with a return match against Belgium, again at Saint-Denis.