Franco-Nevada CEO Paul Brink Appointed Chair of World Gold Council

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced on September 28, 2026, that its President and CEO, Paul Brink, has been appointed as the Chair of the World Gold Council. The council serves as the industry association representing the world’s leading gold mining companies.

Brink succeeds Neal Froneman, whom the organization thanked for his service. In a statement regarding his new position, Brink said, I am honoured to represent the leading gold producers globally at a time when gold’s relevance has rarely been more evident.

Strategic Priorities for the Council

In his new capacity, Brink intends to focus on several key industry objectives. He highlighted the importance of the council’s gold digitalisation program and its ongoing role in promoting gold as a strategic reserve asset. He also plans to continue the development of the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative, which aims to improve transparency, trust, and accountability within the industry.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

World Gold Council CEO David Tait expressed support for the appointment, noting that Brink’s background will be instrumental in the organization’s goals. Paul’s experience and deep industry knowledge will be hugely valuable as we continue to champion gold’s role as a strategic asset, strengthen responsible mining and gold industry standards and open up new possibilities for gold in the modern financial system, said Tait.

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