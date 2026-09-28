Two Injured in Shooting Near Oklahoma City Gentlemen’s Club

An Oklahoma City weekend shooting left two people injured and caused property damage at a northwest-side business after gunfire erupted near a local gentlemen’s club, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. The incident, which unfolded on NW 10th Street, prompted an active investigation by local authorities, though investigators confirmed that no arrests had been made as of Monday.

Early-Morning Shootout Leaves Two Hospitalized

The situation escalated when two groups of people began exchanging gunfire in a nearby parking lot on Sunday morning. Stray rounds from the exchange struck Secrets Gentlemen’s Club, with one bullet tearing entirely through the building’s exterior door. The projectile ultimately lodged itself into a pool table inside the establishment as staff members were closing up for the night.

A Narrow Escape at Secrets Gentlemen’s Club

Ralph Sandoval, the manager of Secrets Gentlemen’s Club, described the close call to local journalists, noting that a barback was standing near the doorway preparing to take out the trash when the bullet pierced the structure.

Overnight shooting in Oklahoma City damages gentlemen’s club, leaves at least 2 injured

“The person near where it happened was one of my barbacks. He was about to throw the trash out right when that bullet went through the door. So, he got lucky that nothing happened,” Sandoval said.

Police responding to the scene discovered that two individuals had sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange. Both victims were subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Uncooperative Victims Block Police Inquiry

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the two people hit by gunfire have refused to cooperate or help with the ongoing investigation.

In addition to the damage sustained by the gentlemen’s club, a new police report indicated that witnesses observed a vehicle crash through a fence and come to a stop following the barrage of gunfire. Investigators are continuing to review witness statements and physical evidence gathered from the scene along NW 10th Street to piece together the sequence of events.

Management Cites Recurring Security Challenges

Despite the structural damage and the danger posed to employees, management at Secrets Gentlemen’s Club confirmed that the business opened its doors as usual following the incident.

“There’s a lot of people that hang out back here,” Sandoval said regarding the property’s surroundings. “It escalates always into like fighting or shooting, and it’s literally like always right here. Always.”

The Oklahoma City Police Department continues to investigate the NW 10th Street shooting.